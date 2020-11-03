AFRICA: OPEN FOR ALL TYPES OF TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

For more than half a year now, Africa’s tourism industry has been at a complete halt. Hotels and restaurants have been closed, attractions shuttered, land and sea ports almost closed and flights grounded. As CoVID-19 infection rates decrease, countries are steadily lifting their travel restrictions all around our beautiful continent. Many of the well-known destinations are commencing to reopen borders in an effort to restart their struggling tourism economies.

I take a look at the African continent that is diverse and filled with a multitude of cultures, identities, beautiful nature and history. Bloggers and travellers share their experiences from three countries in Africa, varying from cosmopolitan cities like Cape Town, getting up close with the camels in Namibia and enjoying the rich culture in Kenya proving that a journey through Africa is a ‘must have’ on your travel bucket list post CoVID-19.

Kenya

Kenya showcases its people, diversity, food, culture, wildlife and landscapes. The late Mzansi Girl who was a seasoned South African travel blogger and social media influencer, built up her Instagram page into a full high quality travel and leisure page packed with information, narratives and beautiful photography about Africa. She once shared her Kenyan escape experience and the only words I could use to describe her experience was ‘culturally phenomenal’. In her social media posts she recalls visiting a Masai village in Amboseli National Park and learning about their culture which was truly a special experience. Despite education, civilization and western influences, she expresses says that the Masai have clung to their traditional way of life, making them a symbol of Kenyan culture.

She then challenged herself by rafting the rapids on the Tana River in central Kenya, one of the most thrilling activities on a river. The wild silty water provided many challenges with awesome guides expertly guiding professionally and safely. An interesting fact she shared was the UK navy marines who regularly came whilst on their training.

She was intrigued when she visited a small town on Lamu Island, which is a part of the Lamu Archipelago in Kenya, where donkeys have right of way because. the streets are way too narrow for vehicles. It is estimated that there are 6 000 donkeys on the island and only 2 cars. Donkeys are the primary means of transporting goods, people and are also used for agricultural purposes. The Annual Donkey Race is the highlight of the Lamu Cultural festival, hosted every November.

Kenya has since August 1st reopened for international tourists. Entry requirements include bringing a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test. Visit Kenya for an adventure in its purest form, Kenya safari tours are imbued with more than a century of nostalgia, steeped with tales of romantic journeys, perilous expeditions and pioneers of cultural conservation.

Namibia

When you think of a desert, you think of an inaccessible location, not a person in sight, and ear-piercing silence. You may even wonder why on earth anyone would want to visit such a place. The Namibian deserts are surrounded by peace and serenity and rare beauty that leaves one astounded, with a deep soulful energy, inspiring experiences, courageous activities and thrilling encounters, what else would one want from a holiday destination?

A serial traveller, 30-year-old Tebogo Masombuka who has made it her mission to travel the African continent shares her sandy but incredible crown birthday experience in Namibia with us. She spent her days sandboarding over the beautiful Namib desert dunes enjoying the landscape in a bold, venturesome way, quad biking in the desert which offered her a feeling of openness and unwavering space with the cherry on top being the camel ride across the desert. She described it as blissful while sailing through the desert with the peaceful animals.

Namibia’s major airport reopened on 1 September 2020 and is now allowing foreign tourists to arrive. All arrivals need to bring a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours prior to arrival, and must be tested again after 7 days in Namibia (after completing 7 days’ quarantine).

South Africa





On a recent holiday to celebrate my 28th birthday, I visited Cape Town for the first time. The energy level of people there is unmatchable! On my tour, I covered the stretch from Stellenbosch to Franschoek, with the perfect ending in Cape Town.

Captivating architecture, wine, food and culture – a fitting description of Stellenbosch! As South Africa’s second-oldest town, scattered granite hills and lush leafy vineyards arranged in lines, with arrow-straight paths leading up to various estates – so yes easily one of the best and most beautiful places I have been to in South Africa. If it’s wine tasting you are after in Stellenbosch, it’s wine tasting you will get, there are even ‘routes’ where you can take an exploration of different tastes and wines melded with amazing views and scenery.

Another beautiful place to visit in Cape Town for wonderful views is Cape Point. It boasts some really spectacular scenery. An easy hike to the point, this rocky promontory offers amazing views, dramatic windswept ocean vistas, and a really remote experience. If you want the best views of the Cape, walk up to the lighthouse you will be amazed by the surrounding natural beauty.

South Africa moved to Level 1 lockdown restrictions on 21 September 2020. This has brought about additional relaxation of the limitations that have been in place, and a welcomed easing on travel into the country. Certain countries are however still considered to have a high risk of CoVID-19 are currently and therefore visitors from these are not yet allowed to travel to South Africa at this stage, despite the opening of borders from 1 October 2020. To acquire the list of the high risk countries please visit https://www.southafrica.net/gl/en/trade/category/coronavirus-covid-19-south-african-tourism-update/business-south-african-tourism-at-work. International air travel will be restricted to the three biggest airports in the country, namely. …

Travellers from the excluded countries will not be barred from entering South Africa forever but for now they are prohibited. Permission to travel to South Africa from these countries will be assessed continuously as the high risk characterisation of the country might change to low or medium risk. All travellers visiting the country will be expected to abide by the regulations, which include:

Compulsory wearing of masks at all times

Social distancing in public spaces must be practiced at all times

Regular washing or sanitising of hands

A negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure should be presented

There are 54 African countries one can visit in the African continent. From the electrifying and art centered city, Lagos in Nigeria to the most peaceful country in Africa, Mauritius. Whether you want exciting safaris, experience spectacular scenery and the African spirit and culture, or enjoy relaxing days on a tropical beach, the continent has it all!