Cape Town International Airport is the second busiest in South Africa, and the third busiest in Africa, coming in behind OR Tambo and Cairo.

Brand South Africa reporter

Cape Town International is South Africa’s second-largest airport, and a prime tourism gateway serving millions of visitors arriving in the Mother City every year.

Traffic through the airport reflects this: in 2005, around 60 000 aircraft ferrying 6.7-million passengers were recorded; by 2015, 14-million passengers are expected to pass through Cape Town International.

Cape Town International is world-class and was named Africa’s leading airport in the 2012 World Airport Awards, with OR Tambo International (Johannesburg) coming in second, and King Shaka International coming in third.

The airport has domestic and international terminals, connected by a central terminal. Several international airlines offer direct flights to Cape Town, including from London, Amsterdam and Windhoek. All of South Africa’s airlines fly to Cape Town, with the route between Cape Town and Johannesburg particularly well served.

Getting around

The airport is 22 kilometres from the city centre, with a range of transport options to get you where you need to go. Besides car rental services, these include metered taxis and private shuttle services.

Travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least one-and-a-half hours before the departure time of their domestic flight, or three hours before the departure time of an international flight.

Acsa flight information: +27 (0)86 727 7888

The drop-off zone is on the upper level of the Central Terminal building. There is a pick-up and go zone in the ground floor of Parkade P1 (the first parkade as you enter the airport). There are also long-term parking facilities available.

There are more than 5 500 parking bays in the two multistorey parkades, with 1 600 shaded parking bays. Roving shuttle cabs are available to transport passengers directly from their car to the terminals.

For a list of South Africa car rental companies, see Driving in South Africa.

For information on parking, contact the Landside hotline +27 (0)21 935 3737.

Valet parking and lock-up garages at Cape Town International are operated by Katanga Executive Parking, and reservations are essential. Telephone: +27 (0)861 4 82538 or book online at valet.co.za.

The MyCiTi bus rapid transit system connects the airport to the city centre, stopping at the Civic Centre IRT bus station in Hertzog Boulevard. Buses depart every 20 minutes from 4.20am to 10pm.

You can buy tickets for the MyCiTi service at the airport or at the Civic Centre.

For route maps, schedules and fare details, see MyCiti.

Transport to and from the airport is also provided by metered taxis and various private shuttle companies. Acsa recommends you use only the authorised service provider, Touch-Down Taxis.

Upgrades

The airport was overhauled in time for the 2010 World Cup, with a focus on the R1,6-million Central Terminal.

Apart from extensions to the existing terminal buildings, millions of rand was earmarked for the construction of parkades, two new satellite terminals, and an expanded runway system.

Facilities

The airport offers convenient, international-standard banking, forex and car rental services. Most retail shops, including bookshops, clothing an souvenir shops, are on the lower level (arrivals) of the Central terminal.

There is wi-fi available at the airport, with hotspots throughout the terminals. Pay- as-you-go vouchers are available.

Special needs passengers

Passengers requiring special access can contact the Landside hotline number on +27 (0) 21 935 3737 and use the same hotline to organise a wheelchair to take them from the terminal to their car.

If you are a special needs passenger, contact your airline 48 hours in advance to arrange for wheelchair assistance.

For more information, including passenger services, flight information, weather, maps and business opportunities, visit Airports Company South Africa.

