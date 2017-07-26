skydiving in south africa

If you’re a skydiver, you know all about adrenaline addiction and the pull of gravity – so don’t miss out on the chance of a quick jump while you’re on holiday (or a business trip) in South Africa.

With it’s excellent climate, largely clear skies and spectacular scenery, skydiving is a very popular sport practiced throughout the year, right across South Africa.

Paragliding

If you’re into paragliding or hang gliding, the sky’s the limit in South Africa!

Parachuting history in South Africa started with the formation of the historic Pietermaritzburg Parachute Club back in 1954 – making it one of the oldest parachuting clubs in the world, from the era when skydiving as recreational and competitive sport activity began.

Today South Africa boasts numerous long established and reputable skydiving clubs close to Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, on the Wine Route, along the scenic Garden Route, and in some of the smaller university towns, such as Grahamstown.

Tandem introductory skydive

If you have never skydived before, a tandem introductory skydive will see you strapped to an experienced instructor for the ride of your life. It will give you a birds-eye view of some of South Africa’s fantastic scenery, will definitely get your adrenalin pumping, and will certainly give you an experience to remember forever.

You might also like to consider enrolling in the internationally recognised Accelerated FreeFall Program (AFF) while in South Africa. Over the 10-jump programme you learn to skydive on your own. Once graduated, you will be signed off to jump at any registered drop zone, anywhere in the world.

Affordable

With the favourable exchange rate, excellent climate and spectacular scenery, South Africa is a great place to experience skydiving. You will find it cheaper than in most other countries, and it’s an excellent view from up there!

Drop zones in South Africa operate within rigidly defined and enforced safety parameters set out in the Parachute Association of South Africa’s Manual of Procedures. Safety and training standards are on a par with, or better than, international standards.

As they say on the drop zones “Blue Skies & Great SkyDives”.

Travel and Planning Info

Whether you are an experienced sports skydiver, a first time jumper, or wanting to do beginner through to advanced skydiving training, SkyDiversity – http://www.skydiversity.co.za – provides up to date advice and information on skydiving and skydiving events, as well as facilitates enquiries and bookings for all drop zones in South Africa.

Tandem Introductory skydiving packages range from R 1 750 for a basic tandem skydive, through to R 2 850 with all of the camera options.

Accelerated FreeFall (AFF) Ground School, Training and Level 1 will cost you between R 2 000 and R 2 500. From there the AFF Levels get cheaper as you progress through the course. On average the 10 level, 10 jump programme will cost you between R 1 400 and R 1 700 per jump.

Sports skydiving slot rates for experienced skydivers with their own equipment range from R 300 to R 400 per jump, depending on which drop zone you are jumping at.

What to wear

Wear athletic/comfortable casual clothing suited to the weather conditions of the day.

Bring a pair of pants and a long sleeve top (not a hoodie) to maybe wear for your actual jumps.

You will need nice fitting, comfortable lace-up footwear/running shoes.

Big boots with hooks, high heels and loose open slops are not acceptable.

If you have long hair bring a couple of decent hair ties.

If you wear contact lenses or prescription glasses, let your tandem instructor know and you will be provided with goggles that will protect your eyes/contact lenses, and /or will fit over your prescription glasses.

Most drop zones will give you a jump suit to wear over your clothing.

What to pack

All skydiving equipment will be provided by the drop zone.

Just bring your sense of adventure along.

Parachute Association of South Africa (Pasa)

The Parachute Association of South Africa is the governing body for skydiving in South Africa – www.para.co.za

Pasa Registered Drop Zones

Gauteng (Johannesburg/Pretoria and surrounds)

SkyDive Rustenburg – www.skydiverustenburg.co.za

SkyDive Parys – www.skydiveparys.co.za

Pretoria SkyDiving Club (Wonderboom) – www.skydivepretoria.co.za

Johannesburg Skydiving Club (Carltonville) – www.jsc.co.za

Cape Town

Skydive Cape Town – www.skydivecapetown.za.net

Skydive Robertson (start of the Wine Route) – www.skydive.co.za

Mother City SkyDiving – http://www.mothercityskydiving.co.za/

Garden Route

Skydive Knysna – www.skydiveknysna.com

Skydive Mossel Bay – www.skydivemosselbay.com

Skydive Plettenberg Bay – www.skydiveplett.com

Skydive Oudtshoorn – www.skydiveoudtshoorn.co.za

Eastern Province

EP Skydivers (Grahamstown) – www.epskydivers.co.za

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban Skydive Centre (Eston) – www.skydivedurban.co.za

Skydive Ballito – www.skydivedurban.co.za

Free State

Skydive Central (Tempe – Bloemfontein) – www.skydivecentral.co.za

Mpumalanga

Witbank Skydiving Club – www.dropzone.co.za

