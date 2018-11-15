Transport Minister launches 2018 festive season Road Safety Campaign

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Bonginkosi Blade Nzimande and the Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Mathabatha, will officially launch the 2018 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign on Sunday, 18 November 2018 in Limpopo.

The launch coincides with the annual two-day Road Safety Summit and the United Nations’ World Day of Remembrance for victims of road crashes.

As part of the official launch, the Minister and the Premier will participate in a law enforcement operation and prayer service that will be led by faith based organisations.

The World Day of Remembrance is a Global event hosted by the United Nations to remember those who have been injured or killed in road crashes.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Summit will bring together all external and internal stakeholders including different Government Departments to review the implementation of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety Campaign and the National Road Safety Strategy.

Details of the Department’s road safety campaign launch are as follows:

Part A: National Road Safety Summit

Date:16-17 November 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: Bolivia Lodge, Polokwane. Limpopo Province

Part B: Launch of 2018 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and Wreath Laying for victims of road crashes (To be attended by Transport Minister and

Premier of Limpopo):

Date: Sunday, 18 November 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: N1 Middlefontein between Mokgopong and Kranskop

Part C: Launch of 2018 Festive Road Safety Campaign and World Day of Remembrance (To be attended by Transport Minister and Premier of Limpopo):

Date: Sunday, 18 November 2018

Time: 11h00

Venue: Ephraim Mogale Stadium in Modimolle