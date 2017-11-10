South African chef named world’s best

Chef Chantel Dartnall has been named the best female chef in the world for 2017 at The Best Chef Awards held in Poland. Dartnell is the owner of the acclaimed Restaurant Mosaic in Tshwane.

Dartnell has twice been named South African Chef of the Year and her Pretoria restaurant is one of the country’s top rated eateries. She trained at a number of Michelin three-star restaurants in the UK and uses what she learned to create classic fine dining and uniquely South African menus that have earned Restaurant Mosaic several local and international food awards, including a Diners’ Club World’s 50 Best Restaurants award.

Dartnall also placed 32nd in the overall Best Chef Awards Top 100 2017. She is the only South African on the list and one of only three female chefs in the top 50. The awards were held in Warsaw in October.

Speaking to IOL News on her return from Warsaw in November, Dartnell called the award a great honour, and said the recognition was indicative of the world-class quality of South African cuisine.

“I certainly think people who would not generally have taken South Africa too seriously at an awards function of this calibre, will sit up and notice and become aware of the talent that we have in South Africa… ever since winning the award, I have received a number of calls from international chefs whose restaurants I’ve eaten in, as well as foreign guests planning a visit to South Africa.”

Dartnell paid tribute to her family, in particular her mother for inspiring her love of cooking, telling IOL “[she] was one of my biggest influences growing up. Even now the smell of a roast chicken brings back wonderful childhood memories.”

Watch Dartnell in action:

Source: IOL News, Restaurant Mosaic website

