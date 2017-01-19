New food show explores South Africa’s enticing dishes

A Taste of South Africa is a new show about food, being filmed with British chef Matt Tebbutt. It explores local favourites and the fascinating history behind them, and is set to air during the second half of the year.

“This is the show that I’ve always wanted to make,” said British chef Matt Tebbutt about the filming of his new foodie show A Taste of South Africa.

“To explore, learn, taste and understand such a totally diverse country such as South Africa is a really exciting prospect for me. I want to meet the people behind the food, to learn about the history of the dishes and to cook alongside them and expand my own knowledge of the local cuisine.”

The first leg of shooting wrapped on 16 January, and the crew will head to Cape Town in March.

“South Africa provides a culturally diverse, exciting, engaging, and exquisite environment in which to pursue the love of food,” said show producer Rebecca Fuller-Campbell.

“The fascinating history of this country and the sheer variety of cultures means that every episode will offer a fresh and different look at the rich gastronomic traditions of the country.”

Tebbutt traverses South Africa in the 10-part show, sampling different dishes and regional specialities, and digging into the history of local cuisine. He travels through Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The show features food such as sorghum, maize, chisa nyama, bunny chow, umphokoqo, koeksusters and waterblommetjie bredie.

Day #6 of the shoot for A Taste of SA with @matt_tebbutt #mealiesinMaritzburg pic.twitter.com/wUN1z4IgOb — Oxyg3n Media (@oxyg3n_media) January 12, 2017

Along the way, he features local chefs, among them Nelson Mandela’s former personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya, and Mpho Tshukudu, co-author of the cookbook Eat-Ting.

Tebbutt also visits Marble, David Higgs’ restaurant in Johannesburg.

Filming with @matt_tebbutt for his South Africa show… pic.twitter.com/mXgPM3xVu5 — Marble Restaurant (@Marble_SA) January 9, 2017

Speaking to talk radio 702, Tebbutt relayed an anecdote Ndoyiya shared with him. When she was personally interviewed by Mandela, he asked if she made comfort food. On replying yes, she got the job.

The show is being filmed by Oxyg3n Media and has been acquired by Discovery (Africa and Poland) as well as by UKTV in the UK.

Tebbutt is no stranger to the camera. He has been involved in various cooking shows in the UK, including Food Unwrapped, Market Kitchen and Saturday Kitchen.

