A guide to South Africa’s best beaches

From the Cape West Coast on the desert border with Namibia to northern KwaZulu-Natal, the South African coastline stretches more 2 500 kilometres and boasts some of the most beautiful beach landscapes in the world.

Brand South Africa reporter

Everything from popular blue flag beaches to secluded sandy stretches seemingly untouched by the modern world, South Africa’s beaches have something for everyone and every taste: surfing, fishing or relaxing.

Here are captivating images of just a small portion of the majestic South African coastline.

Source: SAA 26 Degrees South Blog