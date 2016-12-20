Gallery: Limpopo, gateway to the north

Home to the growing city of Polokwane, Limpopo is known as the “gateway to the great north”. It is the perfect stepping stone to the wonders of the Kruger National Park. A notable Limpopo attraction is the Mapungubwe Unesco World Heritage site, where the remains of a thriving African kingdom offer insights into a rich cultural heritage that has stood the test of time.

limpopo06The giant baobab tree at Mapungubwe. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

It’s September. It’s spring in South Africa – and Tourism Month, celebrated this year with the theme “Tourism for All”.

To inspire your next road trip we bring you nine galleries, one for each province, showcasing our country’s remarkable beauty and diversity.

A thriving tourism industry means South Africa is closer to achieving its National Development Plan goals of skills development and creating decent employment through inclusive economic growth.

Limpopo, South Africa’s northernmost province, is best known for its rich tribal cultures and wild territories where the Big Five roam.

 

limpopo01Mapungubwe – “place of the stone of wisdom” – was South Africa’s first kingdom, the subcontinent’s largest realm for 400 years before it was abandoned in the 14th century. Its highly sophisticated people traded gold and ivory with China, India and Egypt. Today it is a Unesco World Heritage site. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo02The visitor’s centre at the Mapungubwe World Heritage site. The site lies on the open savannah of the Mapungubwe National Park, at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo03The famous gold rhino unearthed by archaeologists at Mapungubwe. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo04Inside the state-of-the-art visitors’ centre at Mapungubwe you get to see the ancient civilization’s artefacts up close. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo05An aerial view of the Legend Golf and Safari Resort in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo07White lion cubs at the Legend Wildlife and Cultural Centre in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo08A waterfall and lush subtropical landscape near the city of Tzaneen in the north of Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo09A traditional Venda homestead in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo10The dam at Serenity Forest Lodge. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo11Textile artist Solomon Mohati at work at the Kaross Textile Factory in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo12Colourful handcrafted textiles on display at the Kaross Textile Factory in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo13Mashovhela Bush Lodge near the town of Louis Trichardt. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo14The Mall of the North in the city of Polokwane. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo15Polokwane, the capital city of Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

 

limpopo16A herd of elephants get relief from the Limpopo heat in the Kruger National Park. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

