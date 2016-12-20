Gallery: Limpopo, gateway to the north

Home to the growing city of Polokwane, Limpopo is known as the “gateway to the great north”. It is the perfect stepping stone to the wonders of the Kruger National Park. A notable Limpopo attraction is the Mapungubwe Unesco World Heritage site, where the remains of a thriving African kingdom offer insights into a rich cultural heritage that has stood the test of time.

The giant baobab tree at Mapungubwe. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

It’s September. It’s spring in South Africa – and Tourism Month, celebrated this year with the theme “Tourism for All”.

To inspire your next road trip we bring you nine galleries, one for each province, showcasing our country’s remarkable beauty and diversity.

A thriving tourism industry means South Africa is closer to achieving its National Development Plan goals of skills development and creating decent employment through inclusive economic growth.

Limpopo, South Africa’s northernmost province, is best known for its rich tribal cultures and wild territories where the Big Five roam.

Mapungubwe – “place of the stone of wisdom” – was South Africa’s first kingdom, the subcontinent’s largest realm for 400 years before it was abandoned in the 14th century. Its highly sophisticated people traded gold and ivory with China, India and Egypt. Today it is a Unesco World Heritage site. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

The visitor’s centre at the Mapungubwe World Heritage site. The site lies on the open savannah of the Mapungubwe National Park, at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

The famous gold rhino unearthed by archaeologists at Mapungubwe. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Inside the state-of-the-art visitors’ centre at Mapungubwe you get to see the ancient civilization’s artefacts up close. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

An aerial view of the Legend Golf and Safari Resort in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

White lion cubs at the Legend Wildlife and Cultural Centre in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

A waterfall and lush subtropical landscape near the city of Tzaneen in the north of Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

A traditional Venda homestead in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

The dam at Serenity Forest Lodge. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Textile artist Solomon Mohati at work at the Kaross Textile Factory in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Colourful handcrafted textiles on display at the Kaross Textile Factory in Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Mashovhela Bush Lodge near the town of Louis Trichardt. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

The Mall of the North in the city of Polokwane. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Polokwane, the capital city of Limpopo. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

A herd of elephants get relief from the Limpopo heat in the Kruger National Park. (Image: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

