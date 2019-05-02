Brand South Africa to participate in Africa Travel Indaba 2019

South Africa prides itself on being one of the top tourist destinations in the world. On average, the country welcomes over 3 million* (2017) visitors to its shores annually, making tourism one of the the key sectors that drives economic growth. Stats SA projects that by 2026, the number of direct jobs created by tourism in South Africa, will reach 1 million vs over 2.26 million total jobs that will be supported by the sector.

It’s no surprise that Africa’s Travel Indaba is a major draw card and one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar. Taking place from 2 – 4 May at the Durban International Convention Centre, it provides an opportunity for key players in the sector to showcase Africa’s finest tourism products to both domestic and international audiences of visitors and buyers. .

In delivering on the mandate to promote South Africa as an attractive investment destination, Brand South Africa will participate at this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba. . As part of the week’s programme, we will participate in the Tourism Communicators Forum as well as the Tourism Investment Seminar to deliver a Nation Brand Masterclass and share insights on Nation Brand performance. Alignment and coordination with our stakeholders is key to marketing South Africa – the execution of our programme is in collaboration with the National Department of Tourism (NDT), South Africa Tourism (SAT), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC).

In addition, Brand South Africa will host a stand at the exhibition centre.

Africa's Travel Indaba is owned by South African Tourism and organised by Synergy Business Events (Pty) Ltd.

