The Living Conditions Survey from Statistics South Africa gives insight into how South Africans spend their income. The biggest expenses are housing and utilities.

Brand South Africa reporter

Male-headed households spend more on shoes and clothes, R5,343 a year, compared to female-headed homes, which spend only R4,364 on shoes and clothes a year. This is one of the findings from Statistics South Africa’s Living Conditions Survey (LCS), released at the end of January.

Data was collected over a year, from October 2014 to 2015.

Stats SA says the finding is not unexpected.

“Male-headed households have a higher average annual income than their female counterparts – R165,853 and R98,911 respectively – and therefore, have greater spending power than female-headed households.

“Male-headed households spend more across all consumption expenditure categories,” says the service.

“It found that in 2015, the average South African household consisted of three to four persons, with an average annual income and consumption expenditure of R138,168 and R103,293, respectively.”

The greatest household expenditure went to housing and utilities (32.55%), followed by transport (16.29%).

“Another interesting finding was that, on average, households spent more on recreation and culture (3.81%) than they did on education (2.45%),” says Stats SA.

See how South Africans spend their income. Click on the image for a larger view:





To read the full report, click here.

