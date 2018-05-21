South Africa Hosts the Inaugural Africa Communications Week

Tsabeng Nthite – South Africa will be hosting the annual Africa Communications Week (ACW) from 21 – 25 May 2018.



Africa Communications Week is an annual global campaign, open to communications professionals with an African focus/expertise. ACW’s mission is to empower and equip Africa focused communications professionals with the tools and resources to change the current narratives about Africa.

ACW also aims to promote knowledge and professional development by hosting informative webinars and masterclasses, as well as providing practical tools on how Africa focused communicators can begin to advance more realistic narratives about Africa.

Hosted by PR Trendz ZA the South African edition of ACW will take place on Tuesday, 22 May and Friday, 25 May in Johannesburg and Cape Town under the theme ‘Telling a balanced South African narrative: Trends and Insights’.

Nelisa Ngqulana, Managing Director of PR Trends ZA said: “The South African edition of ACW is a learning event that will bring together communications practitioners across all sectors, encouraging the sharing of lessons and insights and growing networks of collaboration with to ensure that we are constantly up to date with the practice of communications trends.”

Co-Founder of the ACW Annie Mutamba said: “There are too many communication professionals working in isolation, trying to challenge the current narratives about Africa. Africa Communications Week seeks to build bridges between forward-thinking communicators.”

“Africa focused communications professionals have a strategic role to play, in taking ownership of the African narrative and shaping the conversations, stories, and policies of their organisations, governments and culture,” added Eniola Harrison, Co-Founder ACW.

The event will feature a lecture sponsored by the IE business school on ‘What we can learn from South American communications campaigns. The main issue for this event is to bring Communications practitioners across industries together, to learn, network and collaborate. With the aim of contributing to the bigger narrative around the Nation Brand of South Africa.

Follow the conversation on: #AfricaCommsWeek