Want to give back to your community, donate some of your money, skills or time? Here are just some of the places where you can start.

PLEASE NOTE: There are thousands of charity and community care organisations across South Africa. Rather than try to list them all, we point you to some of the portals that are better placed to help you find the cause that best suits you. Plus links to a few other charities besides …

Play Your Part is a nationwide movement created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. Its objective is to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing – because a nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone. The campaign is driven by the Brand South Africa.

Greater Good SA

Online social marketplace for people who want to make a difference. Bringing good causes and committed givers together in meaningful and innovative ways to end poverty in South Africa.

www.greatergoodsa.co.za

Give Back

Non-profit, volunteer-run organisation that aims to put you in touch with charity and community organisations in your area.

www.giveback.co.za

Prodder

South Africa’s most comprehensive directory of NGOs and development organisations.

www.prodder.org.za

Ashoka

Creating an “everyone a changemaker” world by supporting social entrepreneurs in their quest to cure social ills.

www.ashoka.org/southafrica

Aids Foundation South Africa

Helping community-based organisations to limit the spread of HIV/Aids and mitigate the impact of the epidemic on South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

www.aids.org.za

CHOC – Childhood Cancer Foundation SA

Improving the welfare and quality of care of children who suffer from all varieties of cancer or life-threatening blood disorders.

www.choc.org.za

FoodBank South Africa

Working to establish a network of community foodbanks to eliminate hunger and food insecurity across South Africa.

www.foodbank.org.za

Heifer South Africa

Helping families and communities to produce food and income for themselves using agricultural interventions, particularly livestock and crops.

www.heifer.org.za

Papillon Foundation

Supporting economic and social rebirth by empowering communities to meet their own needs. Developing community empowerment projects, and taking a holistic approach to clothing, feeding, educating and training the poor.

www.papillonfoundation.com

SOS Children’s Villages South Africa

Taking action for orphaned and abandoned children by building and strengthening families for them to live in and grow with love, security and respect.

www.sos.org.za

Starfish Greathearts Foundation – South Africa

Working to bring life, hope and opportunity to orphaned and vulnerable children in South Africa.

www.starfishcharity.org

Thokomala Orphan Care Organisation

Using a simple but effective model of community-based child care to provide Aids orphans with the love and warmth they need to grow into emotionally sound adults.

www.thokomala.org.za

