South African Film and Television Awards: last call for entries

South Africa’s film and television makers are urged to submit their entries to the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) before the closing date on 16 October 2017. You could be the next to join the list of winners, so enter now and show us what you have got.

Brand South Africa reporter

The 12th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), brought to you by Mc Café, is nearly upon us, and the call for entries is open to South African filmmakers to pit their products against the best the country has to offer.

Filmmakers are urged to submit their entries on www.saftasonline.co.za before the clock strikes on 16 October 2017.

The SAFTAs are managed under the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency that falls under the Department of Arts and Culture.

The awards play an important role in the growth, development and transformation of South Africa’s film industry, giving recognition and reward for creativity, quality and filmmaking excellence.

The SAFTAs also serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry, feeding the aspirations of young filmmakers, actors and actresses.

For more than a decade some of South Africa’s best films, television shows, actors and actresses have been on the SAFTAs stage, showcasing the creative genius working its magic on our screens. Now in their 12th year, the awards promise to be bigger and better than ever before, fuelling the passion of the local industry.

“If you don’t buy a ticket, you can’t win the raffle.” You could be the next to join the list of awards winners, so enter now and show us what you have got.

SAFTAs 2018: changing with the times

The SAFTA committee is made up of the countries film and television giants SABC, DStv, eTV and StarSat as well as the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) and the South African Screen Federation (Sasfed).

True to the spirit of development and growth, the SAFTAs have been modified to improve the experience and keep it relevant.

“It is crucial after each edition of the SAFTAs to introspect and seek possible ways to modify the awards for continuous improvement,” said Zama Mkosi, CEO of the NFVF.

“Following the SAFTAs, 11 post review meetings with the Adhoc and SAFTAs committees, the categories were workshopped and reduced. The objective is to create consistency and uniformity that reflects the South African film and television industry.”

The total number of awards has been reduced to 80 plus four discretionary awards, totalling 84 awards up for grabs. The awards ceremony is set to take place between 22 and 24 March 2018.

Send in your submission and you could be up on the SAFTAs stage come March next year.

Source: National Film and Video Foundation, South African Film and Television Awards

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.