Press release: Brand South Africa’s Play your Part initiative makes it way to the North West Province

Johannesburg, Friday 10 January 2017 – The North-West University Potchefstroom campus will on Thursday 16 February 2017 host Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme during which citizens will be encouraged to “get involved” and play their part within their communities.

In 2016 Brand South Africa and its interactive Play Your Part cube travelled across 6 provinces to encourage a spirit of active citizenship within communities. The interactive Play Your Part cube connected citizens to social media platforms to encourage conversations on active citizenship and to pledged their time and skills to make a difference and make South Africa a competitive nation. Community members and other active citizens such as Zola7, inspirational couple Phindi Gule and Kevin Burley, businesswoman Carol Bouwer, One Day leader ambassadors and Dj Sbu’s Leadership 2020 also inspired audiences, shared their empowerment projects and too pledged to further contribute towards a better future for all.

The 2017 programme in the North West will continue to inspire active citizenship, provide insight on corporate and community leadership through sharing and hearing amazing success stories from citizens from all walks of life. The activation continues its partnership with SABC’s One Day leader a programme which promotes leadership and entrepreneurship within society. Whilst invited guests such as Professor Tommy Du Plessis and Beatrix Bouwman from the North-West University and Play Your Part ambassador Kea Modise amongst others will engage with the North West community.

Engage with the Play Your Part Cube, Brand South Africa and its partners on #PYPCube.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday 16 February 2017

Time: 08h00 -13h00

Venue: Govan Mbeki Hall, Potchefstroom

RSVPS/Enquiries: Ntombi Ntanzi

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number: 081 704 1488

Programme Directed by : Play Your Part ambassador Kea Bontlebame Modise