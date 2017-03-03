Press Release: Brand South Africa interrogates how African and South African Nation Brand stories can be communicated through compelling storytelling

Johannesburg, Thursday 02 March 2017 – From the 5 March to the 12 March – Rapid Lion 2017 also known as the South African International Film Festival will bring 140 films from 40 countries to The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Now in its second year, the South African International Film Festival, is where all filmmakers from Africa, the African diaspora and BRICS countries showcase their best work.

Brand South Africa as a partner to this initiative which aims to celebrate the magnitude of filmmaking with a special emphasis on South African cinema – will this year host two sessions. The sessions themed under the banner of Inspiring New Ways aim to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen collaborative relations and explore opportunities for growth and investment in the filmmaking industry. The sessions furthermore aim to solicit ideas and perspectives from filmmakers and industry practitioners, on how the African- and South African Nation Brand stories can be communicated in visual form and through compelling storytelling.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday 06 March 2017

Time: 13h45 – 15h45

Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Johannesburg

Inspiring New Ways Session: Brand South Africa Panel Discussion on “How Should Cinema Reflect Africa Today?”

Date: Saturday 11 March 2017

Time: 12h45 – 14h45

Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Johannesburg

Inspiring New Ways Session: Brand South Africa presents “How the South African Creative Product Enhances Reputation on the Mother Continent”

RSVP: Tsabeng Nthite or Ntombi Ntanzi

076 371 6810 or 081 704 1488

Interviews can be arranged with identified spokespeople.