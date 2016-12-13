South African songstress Lira lends her voice to Disney movie

A local touch has been added to the latest Disney movie, Moana. Famed songbird Lira has recorded her own version of How Far I’ll Go, which plays at the end of the film.

South African singer-songwriter Lira has recorded her own version of How Far I’ll Go for Disney’s latest animated film, Moana.

Lira’s song features as the first song to play during the credits in the South African version of the movie. It is also available in the South African iTunes store.

It was an honour to be involved, said the singer. She felt it was truly exciting that Disney was able to incorporate and feature voices from Africa in its projects.

“How Far I’ll Go beautifully encapsulates the elements of Moana that resonate with me: to break away from conformity, to be bold, go out and discover what makes you uniquely you.”

“We are delighted that Lira has lent her world-class talent and distinctively beautiful voice to How Far I’ll Go,” said Christine Service, country manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa.

“Bringing her voice to the cinematic release of Moana adds a wonderful local dimension to this universal story of finding one’s true self. We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Lira to bring this unique recording to South African families.”

#Moana is no 1 at the box office for the second week. You can hear me sing ” How far ill go” in the end credits… https://t.co/I9GNowCWZe — LIRA-BORN FREE album (@Miss_LIRA) December 6, 2016

So so cool to hear your voice on Disney’s Moana @Miss_LIRA 💛💛 my boys so excited. Beautiful song too, well done done Ms 😘#LiraMoana — Lebo Madiba (@Lebonator) December 4, 2016

About the movie

Moana is Disney’s 56th animated feature film. It tells the story of Moana, an adventurous teenager who leaves her home island so she can save her people. Voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, Moana is joined on her mission by a demigod, Maui, voiced by American actor Dwayne Johnson.

Together they embark on a quest across the ocean, encountering various monsters and other challenges. Along the way, Moana finds something else – her own identity.

