Security Cluster Outraged Over Verulam Mosque Attack

The Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) is outraged and concerned over the attack on worshipers at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam in the KwaZulu-Natal Province yesterday. What is particularly disturbing about this dastardly attack is that is happened at a place of worship that is supposed to be a sanctuary where all people feel safe.

The JCPS Cluster sends condolences to the family and friends of Mr Abbas Mohamedelo Essop who passed away as well as wishing a speedy recovery to the two people who were injured in the attack.

The Chairperson of the Security Cluster, Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has instructed the National Joint Intelligence and Security Structure (NATJOINTS) to handle the investigation of the attack with the utmost priority.

Whilst all information currently at our disposal indicates that this is an isolated incident, the country’s law enforcement agencies are handling it with the seriousness it deserves.

“We plead with South Africans to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to investigate this crime. They should refrain from spreading unfounded and unsubstantiated rumours that the attacks might spread throughout the country. Such rumours only serve to create unnecessary fear that only plays into the hands of the perpetrators of this cowardly attack,” said Mapisa Nqakula.

The spreading of baseless rumours only serves the agenda of provocateurs who may wish to destabilise the country by creating panic and anxiety among South Africans.

“The Security Cluster urges the Verulam community as well as people across South Africa to not let fear overwhelm them. South Africans are a resilient people. While we should exercise vigilance, we should not allow this brutal act to prevent us from resuming our normal daily lives,” said Mapisa Nqakula.

The security cluster urges members of the public with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects to come forward and report to the police.

11 May 2018