Press release: Top learner encourages Class of 2017 to play their part, build South Africa

Johannesburg, Monday 13 March 2017 – Karabo Moremi from Dendron Secondary School in Limpopo was among the country’s top achievers for the Class of 2016 national senior certificate examinations, says playing his part in preparing for his studies was a key factor for his academic success.

“I played my part, and committed myself to studying as well as assisting other learners, and all the hard work paid off. Preparation is key as I studied well in advance and I made sure that I consulted my teachers if I didn’t understand. Success in life depends on being a strong person with clear goals and an indomitable spirit.”

Having obtained seven distinctions in English, Sepedi, Science, Accounting, Maths, Life Orientation and Life Sciences – Karabo Moremi lost his mother in 2009 at the age of 11 years. The 18 year old who will this year pursue his higher education degree in Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town – said he fully understands challenges that face many families and youth in South Africa which may be a hindrance to attaining one’s goals.

“Napoleon Hill once said ‘every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit’. Courage, discipline and perseverance flourish when we are tested. I am blessed because I had my father, aunt, friends, cousins and teachers who saw me through my trying times.

“My wish for the Class of 2017 is for them to play their part in applying themselves to their studies because the benefits of a decent education are vital to being successful in life,” added Moremi.

Brand South Africa’s GM for Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said the youth and their aspirations is a key constituency in Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme.

Ms Ntombela said: “The Play Your Part campaign is a call to every South African to do what they do excellently and with diligence in order to help the country move forward. The Play your Part campaign was created to stimulate South African society from the ground up to fulfil their individual potential, in all they do, and Karabo Moremi embodies these values.

Brand South Africa encourages matriculants to manage their study time through proper planning and to engage with other students by forming study communities to help each other – this is what Play your Part is all about. Helping and uplifting others.”