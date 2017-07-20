Johannesburg, Thursday 20 July – Brand South Africa, in partnership with Brand Finance and Brand Africa, will on Wednesday 26 July, announce the Top 50 South African commercial brands.

Announced annually since 2013, the top 50 South African most valuable brands are evaluated by Brand Finance at three different levels. These include: branded business value, brand valuation and brand value. Brand Finance calculates brand value using the Royalty Relief methodology, which determines the value a company would be willing to pay to license its brand as if it did not own it. This approach involves estimating the future revenue attributable to a brand and calculating a royalty rate that would be charged for the use of the brand.

“These South African companies help to fly the country’s flag high – domestically and internationally. In today’s market, it is crucial to stand apart from the crowd. The competition is no longer on a local stage, organisations now compete on the global stage. We celebrate these commercial brands for their contribution to South Africa’s global competitiveness” said Brand South Africa’s CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday 26 July 2017

Time: 08h30-11h00

Venue: Nelson Mandela Foundation

107 Central Street

Houghton

RSVP: Ntombi Ntanzi, 081 704 1488; email ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

