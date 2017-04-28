Press Release: Invitation for media to experience the exceptionalism of KwaZulu-Natal

Join South Africa’s Finance Minister – Mr Malusi Gigaba who will be accompanied by a high level South African delegation, on a tour to experience the work that has been done to drive inclusive growth, ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa conference scheduled from 03-05 May 2017.

Team South Africa will host this media excursion on 02 May 2017 – to highlight projects that address South Africa’s approach to inclusive economic growth, by showcasing South Africa as an attractive, innovative and competitive investment destination, while displaying uniquely South African attributes that build the nation brand.

The media tour would introduce journalists to some unique aspects of the province including:

technological innovations;

infrastructure capabilities and

manufacturing capabilities

You are cordially invited to RSVP to participate in the tour, scheduled for 02 May, 2017 which will include:

Profiling the Durban City’s Inner City Project which aims to restore the inner City to its former glory and attract businesses and economic growth back to the area.

Profiling one of South Africa's top 10 investment opportunities, the Dube Trade Port, a business entity of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, charged with the responsibility to develop the province's biggest infrastructural project.

Site visit costs and logistical arrangements will be borne by your hosts. The pick-up and drop off points will be communicated closer to the time.

Space is limited so we look forward to your responses before Monday 01 May 2017.

Kindly RSVP to Tsabeng Nthite on tsabengn@brandsouthafrica.com and Angel Sibisi on angel@tikzn.co.za with the following information:

Name and surname

ID/passport number

Media House

Email address

Contact number

For more information contact Tsabeng as follows:

Tsabeng Nthite tsabengn@brandsouthafrica.com +27 (0) 76 371 6810

Angel Sibisi angel@tikzn.co.za +27 (0) 76 062 3779

Follow the conversation on #SANationBrand