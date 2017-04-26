Press release: Brand South Africa urges South Africans to respect, preserve and be responsible with their freedom

Johannesburg, Wednesday 26 April 2017 – South Africa commemorates Freedom Day on the 27 April 2017, a day honoured and remembered for its historic occasion that took place in 1994 when South Africa achieved its first non-racial democratic elections. It is a day which marked the end of apartheid, a day, a new democratic government led by Nelson Mandela and a new constitution was born. For that, the country is admired for its remarkable history and accomplishments, in particular, obtaining its freedom and for its human rights.

The country has faced positive as well as negative challenges post-1994, however, these challenges faced by our young democracy need not disintegrate the sacrifices made by of our heroes. Brand South Africa calls on all South Africans to join in celebrating Freedom Day responsibly across the country and the continent.

“South Africans need to preserve its hard earned freedom despite the challenges we currently face, let us remember that the price of freedom was never cheap. It is of vital importance that the youth of today take charge of their future and opportunities to lead towards finding ways in working together to resolve societal issues that we currently face and to build a better tomorrow”, said Brand South Africa CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela

Brand South Africa will partner with Freedom Park to celebrate 23 years of freedom in South Africa. Freedom Park is a cultural institution housing a museum and a memorial dedicated to chronicling and honouring the many who contributed to South Africa’s liberation. The museum aims to preserve and narrate the story of the African continent, and specifically South Africa, from the dawn of humanity, through pre-colonial, colonial and apartheid history and heritage, to the post-apartheid nation of today.

On this Freedom Day, many will gather to commemorate the role played by all South Africans and to be reminded to respect, preserve and be responsible with their freedom.