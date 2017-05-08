Press release: Brand South Africa partners with the Sunday Times Generation Next to urge the youth to contribute towards building a positive Nation Brand

Johannesburg, Monday, 8 May 2017 – Ahead of youth month, Brand South Africa has partnered with the Sunday Times Generation Next through its Play Your Part programme to host this year’s youth marketing conference. The conference looks at youth brand preference and consumer behavior and explores how the youth can drive growth in local brands.

This partnership is in line with Brand South Africa’s domestic objective of promoting and championing programmes that enhance the Nation Brand and equip South Africans to brand themselves as proud and patriotic citizens. The conference will see a variety of South African brands market themselves to the youth between the ages of eight and 23 years.

According to the Sunday Times Generation Next, the youth account for an average of more than R120-billion of South Africa’s yearly expenditure, making this demographic of great significance to local business and marketers.

Play Your Part as a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aligns itself to the youth conference to emphasize these objectives as well as teach young people about brand purchases, the many opportunities that South Africa has to offer and encourages support to local brands.

Join Play Your Part and the Sunday Times Generation Next on 11 May 2017 at the Pavilion in Sandton for opportunities to interact and share views with the country’s leading advertising, marketing and branding experts on local and imported brands and witness successful brands voted for by the youth.

Engage with the Play Your Part Cube, Brand South Africa and its partners on #PYPCube and #GenNext2017

