Press release: Brand South Africa partners with The Junior Chamber International South Africa to host The Ten Outstanding Young Persons Awards

Brand South Africa has partnered with The Junior Chamber International South Africa (JCI).

Johannesburg, Wednesday 28 June 2017 – As a wrap up to Youth month and in celebrating the youth, Brand South Africa has partnered with The Junior Chamber International South Africa (JCI) SA to identify, recognise and profile young active citizens who have a positive impact on their communities by hosting The Ten Outstanding Young Persons Awards (TOYP).

The TOYP awards take place on Thursday 29 June 2017, at The Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton.

“The awards speak to Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part initiative which promotes active citizenship and social responsibility for young people. The awards acknowledge young active citizens and encourage them to continue to play their part in their communities for the greater good of the country”, said Ms Thoko Modise, GM: Communications, Brand South Africa.

The JCI is a worldwide community of young active citizens between the ages 18-40, who share the belief that in order to create positive change, collective action must be taken to improve themselves and the world. Engaging in activities ranging from community development to international projects, members demonstrate their social responsibility and improve themselves through participation, leadership and action.

“Brand South Africa and JCI have been in partnership for three years and the partnership has grown stronger each year. An added bonus is hosting the awards at the Nelson Mandela Foundation a wonderful platform for us to acknowledge the young people who are living the Nelson Mandela legacy by contributing towards social cohesion for all, concludes Ms Modise.

Some of the honourees include Mr Kamogelo Mangena; Ms Kealeboga Moremba, Mr Michael Shackleton and Mr Rudzani Mulaudzi to be thanked for their hard work in society.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017

Time: 08h00 – 10h30

Venue: Nelson Mandela Center of Memory, 107 Central St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg

Theme: Possibilities Awakened

Dress Code: Business

RSVP: Ntombi Ntanzi

Tel: +27 11 712 5061

Mobile: +27 (0) 81 704 1488

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com