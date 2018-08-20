Brand South Africa and The Odd Number winners at the Loerie Awards

Brand South Africa in partnership with its agency, The Odd Number are proud to be recipients of four Loerie Awards at the Loeries awards ceremony held in Durban over the weekend.

The Loeries are Africa and the Middle East’s premier initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry.

Brand South Africa’s creative work won on multi-media platforms – Radio Station Commercials, Newspaper Advertising as well as TV and Cinema Advertising for various campaigns namely; the Play Your Part, Constitutional Awareness and Days of national significance.

The Awards are as follows:

Bronze Radio Station Commercial for Play Your Part for the “Babakhe” commercial, the message is anchored on promoting road safety Bronze SA Non-English Radio Station Commercial for Play Your Part for the “BVD” commercial, the message is anchored on promoting road safety Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s for Constitutional Awareness for the “Dala what you must” web film. Bronze Newspaper Advertising South Africa for Days of national significance campaign (Freedom Day) for the “Amandla” campaign.

Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said “We are really proud of the work produced by our agency and these awards reaffirm that the work we do, does not go unnoticed. I am confident that a number of opportunities will arise from this achievement, which will help showcase how South Africa inspires in new and innovate ways domestically and internationally”.

Another special moment for the organisation was the winners of the Brand South Africa’s young creatives category award, which proved to be a tough judging process for the team. The young winners were announced by General Manager for Communication Ms Thoko Modise.

“Our young creatives are David Franciscus from Protagonist Films and Kirstin Uken from Sunshinegun, these young people will go far, we are really proud of the high quality of work produced. The Nation Brand is guided by innovative work especially from the young people, well done to both”, said Ms Modise

Watch the award winning “Dala what you must” web film here