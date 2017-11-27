Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017

The reigning Miss South Africa is the new Miss Universe, the first South African to win the title since Margaret Gardiner wore the crown in 1978.

At the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas on 26 November 2017, Nel-Peters beat 91 fellow global contestants for the crown.

Laura Gonzalez, Miss Colombia, and Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, are her two princesses.

Nel-Peters went into the competition as a favourite with fans and judges, and during the live broadcast cemented her win with some impressive answers to the judges’ questions.

When asked about the challenges faced by women in the world today, she answered: “Women earn 75% of what men earn doing the same thing. I believe in equal pay for equal work.”

It received enthusiastic applause at the event and Nel-Peters was trending on social media.

The last question she was asked was about her best quality and how she would apply that talent to her reign as Miss Universe.

“As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am.”

Watch the moment Nel-Peters is announced the winner below:

Her win put South African Twitter in a frenzy, with thousands praising her Country Duty, flying the flag for South Africa on the world stage.

Congratulations Demi-Leigh, South Africa is proud of you.

Source: News24

