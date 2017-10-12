south african radio online

Here’s how you can find and tune into South Africa’s popular radio stations online.

South Africa’s most popular radio stations are available online, so you can tune into South African music, news and talk – no matter where you are in the world.

Streaming audio

Live audio streaming for most stations in South Africa is provided by the AntFarm and by Net Dynamix. However, if you’re planning to listen to the radio for an extended time, it’s best to initiate it from the home page of the respective radio station (as listed below).

To listen live, you may need to download a special player:

Common problems and possible solutions:

No connection: The station’s server may be busy or down. Try again.

Sound breaks up: Congestion on the Internet. Set the buffer in Windows Media Player to 30 seconds. This should give you a clearer and uninterrupted connection.

Only getting static: Contact the station as their server may be down.

No sound: be sure to check your volume! And you need enough dedicated Internet stream to receive the feed.

Listeners are able to choose how and when they listen to their favourite shows, and it is now also possible to listen to some stations on your mobile phone.

If you are listening via your mobile or cellphone, you may need to download the appropriate software on to your phone. Many stations also offer on-demand podcasts, which you can download off their websites.

Note: streaming audio can use a large amount of data. If you are on a limited- data contract, make sure you’re monitoring your usage.

Commercial stations

5 FM 5FM’s emphasis is on the latest music and South African youth trends. It broadcasts in English to South Africa’s metropolitan areas.

Website: www.5fm.co.za

94.2 FM Jacaranda One of the largest independent commercial stations broadcasting in Gauteng, Jacaranda offers a mix of easy-listening adult contemporary music and news.

Website: www.jacarandafm.co.za

Kfm 94.5 Kfm broadcasts adult contemporary music in the Western Cape and as far afield as Alexander Bay and the Northern Cape.

Website: www.kfm.co.za

947 947 broadcasts a mix of contemporary music throughout Gauteng.

Website: www.947.co.za

99.2 Yfm Home of kwaito and the “Y Generation”, Y is the country’s most popular youth station.

Website: www.yfm.co.za

CapeTalk 567 Twinned with Johannesburg stalwart 702 Talk Radio, Cape Talk promises to bring you all the news, views, sport, weather, traffic and information you need.

Website: www.capetalk.co.za

Algoa FM Algoa FM broadcasts from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast, providing news, gossip, sport, traffic and weather, and is focused towards adults who enjoy good music, good living and indulge in quality life experiences.

Website: www.algoafm.co.za

Capricorn FM Limpopo’s newest station is a predominantly a music station, with news and talk. English (70%) as well as Venda, Pedi and Tsonga.

Website: www.capricornfm.co.za

Classic FM Based on the UK station, Classic FM broadcasts classical music throughout Gauteng. There are also lifestyle and business features, regular news, financial and sport updates as well as interviews with local artists and composers.

Website: www.classicfm.co.za

DStv channel 157

East Coast Radio East Coast broadcasts a mix of music and news to Durban and throughout KwaZulu- Natal.

Website: www.ecr.co.za

Gagasi 99.5 FM English and Zulu in KwaZulu-Natal, targeting funky young people with a mix of urban contemporary sounds.

Website: gagasiradio.fm

Good Hope 94 – 97 FM Cape Town’s Good Hope FM plays contemporary music ranging from R&B, ballads and pop through to hip hop, dance, jazz and old school.

Website: www.goodhopefm.co.za

Mobisite: goodhopefm.mobi

Heart 104.9 FM Heart 104.9 FM caters to an adult contemporary audience with a mix of music, news, and sport.

Website: www.1049.fm

Kaya FM Kaya FM provides an African-focused adult contemporary and jazz format, with a mix of music and talk, broadcasting throughout Gauteng.

Website: www.kayafm.co.za

Metro FM Broadcast in English, Metro FM is the largest national commercial station in South Africa, targeting 25- to 34-year-old black urban adults. Focus is on contemporary international music – hip-hop, R&B, kwaito and more.

Website: www.metrofm.co.za

MPower FM Seven frequencies serving Mpumalanga, MPower FM is an adult contemporary station, with music and at least 50% regional news and information.

Website:www.mpowerfm.co.za

North West FM Broadcasting in English and Tswana, North West FM plays contemporary and classic favourites.

Website:www.northwestfm.co.za

OFM 94 – 97 An adult contemporary station broadcasting in the Free State.

Website: www.ofm.co.za

Mobisite: m.ofm.co.za

Radio Kansel/Radio Pulpit Radio Pulpit broadcasts the gospel in all 11 languages.

Website: www.radiokansel.co.za

702 702, based in Johannesburg, offers news, sport, business and actuality programming – and lots of phone-in debate.

Website: www.702.co.za

DStv Channel 156 or dial 083 900-0702 to listen via your mobile (note: VAS rates apply).

Public-service stations

All public service stations, including the African language stations, are broadcast by the SABC, South Africa’s national broadcaster. Visit the radio portal to listen live.

Community stations

Eastern Cape community stations

Bay FM The station’s programming reflects its young target market and goes out in a mix of English and Xhosa, with 60% music and 40% talk.

Website: www.bayfm.co.za

Kingfisher FM Broadcasting in the Greater Cacadu District, the station targets higher-income earners with 60% talk in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.

Website: www.kingfisherfm.co.za

DStv channel 175

Link FM Link FM is a Christian station broadcasting from East London and targeting listeners aged 21 and up, with programming made up of 80% music and 20% talk.

Website: www.linkfm.co.za

Rhodes Music Radio The station broadcasts from the campus of Rhodes University in Grahamstown, targeting young people in the area with diverse range of music and lively talk.

Website: www.rhodesmusicradio.co.za

Free State community stations

Karabo FM Broadcasting news in all offical languages, Karabo offers talk and entertainment.

Website: karabofm.co.za

Gauteng community stations

1485 AM/ Radio Today Radio Today is a Johannesburg-based community radio station, targeting the “discerning and educated” listener. Website: 1485.org.za

90.6 FM Stereo The station broadcasts from Vereeniging, targeting an audience aged 20 to 50 with multilingual programming made up of 20% talk and 80% music.

Website: www.906fmstereo.com

Impact Radio Impact Radio broadcasts from studios in Waterkloof Glen in Tshwane. Programming is Christian, with 20% talk and 80% music.

Website: www.impactradio.co.za

Radio Islam International Broadcasting from Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, Radio Islam aims to promote the religion of Islam, and to dispel myths about Islam and Muslims in South Africa and around the world.

Website: www.radioislam.org.za

Pretoria FM Pretoria FM broadcasts from Tshwane through 13 transmitters in towns in Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Website: www.pretoriafm.co.za

Tuks FM Tuks FM, based in Pretoria, is a Greater Tshwane youth station, targeting people under the age of 35 from all backgrounds. English and Afrikaans.

Website: www.tuksfm.co.za

UJFM The station is owned by the University of Johannesburg and run by students on a voluntary basis. While predominantly English, it includes Afrikaans and several vernacular languages, with new music taking up 65% of airtime.

Website: www.radiosa.org/uj-fm/

North West community radio stations

PUK FM 93.6 PUK FM 93.6 is the radio station of the University of the North West in Potchefstroom. Its aim is to entertain the students and community of Potchefstroom.

Website: www.nwu.ac.za/pukfm

Western Cape community radio stations

Bush Radio Bush Radio broadcasts to the Cape Flats, targeting coloured listeners aged 18 to 39, and features music, community issues, news, interviews and drama.

Website: www.bushradio.co.za

Eden FM Eden FM operates out of the Southern Cape town of George. It can be heard along the coast and in the Karoo, providing music, entertainment, competitions, and promotions.

Website: www.edenfm.co.za

Fine Music Radio The station broadcasts from Cape Town, targeting discerning listeners over 35 with a taste for fine art, jazz and classical music.

Website: www.fmr.co.za

MFM 92.6 MFM broadcasts from Stellenbosch University to a largely student audience, and features music and talk.

Website: mfm.co.za

Radio Namakwaland 93.4fm Radio Namakwaland is a Christian radio station broadcasting in the southern parts of the Namaqualand. The programmes focus on the local community.

Website: www.934fm.co.za

