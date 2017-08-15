Celebrating the vision of the Women’s Charter

Before the National Development Plan, before the Constitution and its Bill of Rights, before even the Freedom Charter, there was the Women’s Charter of 1954, a groundbreaking document that seeded later visions of freedom, dignity and equality.

Mary Alexander

In 2017 we celebrate five years since the launch of the National Development Plan (NDP), which sets out the goals we must work towards to achieve the vision of a prosperous South Africa in the year 2030.

The NDP takes its Vision 2030 from the Constitution and its Bill of Rights, signed into law in 1996. The Constitution, in turn, is informed by the Freedom Charter, adopted by the Congress of the People in 1955.

But few people know that before all of these plans for a better life for all, came the Women’s Charter. Adopted on 17 April 1954, the charter laid the groundwork for later visions of freedom, nonracialism, equality and human dignity.

Women from all population groups, representing 230,000 women from struggle organisations and trade unions, gathered in Johannesburg 63 years ago for the 1954 National Conference of Women, the first nonracial gathering of its kind.

The aim was to come up with a way to fight the National Party government’s plans to extend the influx control laws and hated pass books to women. Its other aim was to draw up the Women’s Charter.

The founding of Fedsaw

The Federation of South African Women, or Fedsaw, was formed at the conference. The organisation would play an important role in the struggle for freedom over the following decades.

Fedsaw brought together members of the African National Congress Women’s League, as well as African, Indian, coloured and white political organisations in the Congress Alliance.

This women’s federation was the brainchild of Ray Simons, a leading intellectual, trade union stalwart and secretary of the South African Communist Party. Its founding was steered by struggle icons such as Lilian Ngoyi, Amina Cachalia and Helen Joseph, who would lead the famous Women’s March to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in August 1956.

Fedsaw’s goals were set out in its constitution: “To bring the women of South Africa together to secure full equality of opportunity for all women, regardless of race, colour or creed; to remove social and legal and economic disabilities; to work for the protection of the women and children of our land.”

Challenging ‘our menfolk’

For the time – the mid-1950s – the Women’s Charter was defiantly feminist:

“We, the women of South Africa, wives and mothers, working women and housewives, African, Indians, European and Coloured, hereby declare our aim of striving for the removal of all laws, regulations, conventions and customs that discriminate against us as women, and that deprive us in any way of our inherent right to the advantages, responsibilities and opportunities that society offers to any one section of the population.”

Fedsaw explicitly stated that while the primary struggle in South Africa was for democracy and an end to apartheid, that struggle would not be won without the participation – and liberation – of women.

The charter addressed not only the apartheid system but also patriarchal men in the struggle against that system, challenging the “large section of our menfolk” who would not “concede to us the rights and privileges they demand for themselves”.

“We shall teach the men that they cannot hope to liberate themselves from the evils of discrimination and prejudice,” it declared, “as long as they fail to extend to women complete and unqualified equality in law and practice… freedom cannot be won for any one section or for the people as a whole as long as we women are kept in bondage.”

Demands for equality

The more specific demands of the charter were the right to vote, to equal job opportunities, to equal pay for equal work, to equal property rights, and to equality in marriage and childrearing.

It also called for paid maternity leave, childcare for working mothers and compulsory free education for all South African children.

The Women’s Charter was a groundbreaking document, bringing women’s rights into the broader human rights demanded by the liberation movement.

Its stipulations were eventually incorporated into the Freedom Charter, the blueprint of the anti-apartheid struggle, adopted at Kliptown in June the following year.

Aims of the Women’s Charter

The Women’s Charter opened with the statement: “We women do not form a society separate from the men. There is only one society, and it is made up of both women and men. As women we share the problems and anxieties of our men, and join hands with them to remove social evils and obstacles to progress.”

It concluded by setting out its aims, which foreshadowed the Bill of Rights and the NDP.

The aims of the Women’s Charter read as follows:

“This organisation is formed for the purpose of uniting women in common action for the removal of all political, legal, economic and social disabilities. We shall strive for women to obtain:

The right to vote and to be elected to all State bodies, without restriction or discrimination.

The right to full opportunities for employment with equal pay and possibilities of promotion in all spheres of work.

Equal rights with men in relation to property, marriage and children, and for the removal of all laws and customs that deny women such equal rights.

For the development of every child through free compulsory education for all; for the protection of mother and child through maternity homes, welfare clinics, crèches and nursery schools, in countryside and towns; through proper homes for all, and through the provision of water, light, transport, sanitation, and other amenities of modern civilisation.

For the removal of all laws that restrict free movement, that prevent or hinder the right of free association and activity in democratic organisations, and the right to participate in the work of these organisations.

To build and strengthen women’s sections in the National Liberatory movements, the organisation of women in trade unions, and through the peoples’ varied organisation.

To co-operate with all other organisations that have similar aims in South Africa as well as throughout the world.

To strive for permanent peace throughout the world.”

Read the full text of the Women’s Charter on South African History Online.

