Cape Town comes out tops as the fittest city

An active nation is a healthy nation! Finding from the Discovery Health’s latest Fittest City Index have indicated the fitness habits of South Africans according to their geo-location. Clients’ physical activities were tracked through the Discovery Vitality app that recorded data of over half a million members in Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

For the third consecutive year, Cape Town has been ranked the most active South African city, as well as the city with the country’s safest drivers.

The report, aptly titled the Road to a Healthier South Africa, was released by Discovery Vitality and states that for 2016, 2017 and 2018, Capetonians have been the most committed to gym visits, steps, overall outdoor activities and driving behaviour. (Must be that sea breeze!)

According to the data collected, Pretoria and Johannesburg come in at a close second and third place in exercise, followed by Durban and Port Elizabeth. Bloemfontein has tracked the lowest numbers of gym visits, steps and outdoor activities.

Cardiologist, Dr David Jankelow speaks to Discovery about the benefits of staying fit: “In addition to being important in disease prevention, movement is also key to healing. Years ago, cardiac patients were kept immobile for an extended period, but today we know that getting these patients active is probably the most important thing we can do. The same goes for ICU patients. The need for innovation that motivates people of all ages and abilities to be active every day, has never been greater. Fortunately, technologies are proving to be disruptors in exercise enablement and healthcare improvement – mobile phone applications, wearables, social media, sociodemographics and feedback on key health metrics are all transforming why, when and how much we move. This combination of big data and technology has the potential to transform the physical activity landscape.”

Click here to view the full report.

Brand South Africa encourages a healthy, proactive lifestyle. Earlier this year, we joined Part Ambassador, actress, dancer and fitness advocate Khabonina Qubeka on her #Mandela100Yogathon tour. The yogathon is an international tour in honour of the centenary of the birth of the late former President, Nelson Mandela and a contribution to fostering healthy lifestyle choices in young school children.