Johannesburg, Thursday 22 March 2018 – Findings from the 2017 City Brand Index (CBI), which measures the relative global reputation of three South African cities, indicates that of all the

South African cities, Durban achieves the most success in improving its image this year, as it moves up two positions since 2015, with an overall CBI 2017 rank of 46th place.

The announcement comes at a time when the city is celebrating Tuesday’s announcement that Durban for the fourth consecutive year have been ranked the South African City with the highest

quality of life.

Commenting on this achievement, EThekwini Municipality Mayor – Zandile Gumede said: “The city of Durban has positioned itself to be world city and over the years, we have deliberately

implemented numerous measures in order to improve our image to be most competitive not only through marketing but also through ensuring that we reach our target that we have set for

ourselves in all experts.”

The 2017 CBI reveals that South African cities are continuing to maintain or improve their positions, as global citizens have displayed increasing appreciation for the South African cities.

According to Brand South Africa, this means that what cities offer residents and the world is a key determinant factor in shaping the reputation and competitiveness of the country as a whole.

Brand South Africa’s CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela said: “ The implication of these dynamics is that the economic, cultural/identity, and political outlook of the country can under no circumstances

ignore the critical role urban areas, cities, and metros play in shaping the fate of the nation and the Nation Brand.

“There is a dynamic inter-relationship between the global profile, positioning and reputation of city- and the Nation Brand. The global profile, reputation, and positioning of the South African

Nation Brand is directly influenced by the dynamics of urbanisation, its cities, and metropolitan areas.”

Brand South Africa’s research team has analysed the state of South Africa’s major cities (Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban) and notes that, not only is the fate of nearly 65% of the

population tied to the success of urban areas, cities and metros but also observed that at a global level the improved reputation, visibility, and successes of cities and metros directly

impacts on the profile and reputation of the Nation Brand.

The 2017 CBI reveals that since 2015, Durban’s rank has improved by one position in the Presence, Place, and Prerequisites Indices, by two in the Pulse Index, by three in the Potential Index,

and by four in the People Index. Durban ranks 49th in Presence, 42nd in Place, 41st in Prerequisite, 40th in People, 47th in Pulse, and 39th in Potential.

Cape Town secures an overall CBI rank of 43rd place, same as in 2015. Cape Town is most admired for its climate (23rd). Johannesburg continues to rank 44th in CBI 2017, a position it has

held since 2013, with a modest overall score increase this year (+0.76 points, versus the average score gain of +0.91 points). This year, Johannesburg experiences a three position rank

improvement in the Place Index, as well as a one position rank advancement in the Presence, Pulse, and Potential Indices.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness.

Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

