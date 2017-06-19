Press release: South Africa in Paris

A South African retail exhibition at the renowned Le BHV Marais.

The 14th of June 2017 marks the grand opening of a novel South African exhibition at the illustrious Le BHV Marais in Paris – a department store of the group of Galeries Lafayette. The BHV will showcase a South African way of life, the creative energy of the Rainbow Nation and its international design and cultural capitals: Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In a project championed by Artlogic, This is Cape Town and Le BHV Marais, we will see close to 40 South African exhibitors retailing their luxury wares in Paris from 14th June until the 31st of July 2017.

Le BHV Marais lies in the heart of Paris. It is situated within the 4th Borough, which is a historical and cultural hub that attracts more visitors than any other. It is surrounded by some of the most renowned tourist sites of the capital; Notre Dame and the Pompidou Centre. With over 60 000 daily visitors, the store presents an invaluable opportunity of exposing international audiences and buyers to the electric pulse of a South African creative energy that will redefine the art of fine living.

For the summer of 2017, the BHV will be adorned with South African’s colours from storefronts through to curated interior displays presenting a new take on refinement and elegance. The department store will house a selection of artisanal South African brands across various design categories namely; fashion, furniture, accessories, beauty, homeware and decor – all in full fusion.

A project of this proportion, lead by a prominent international retailer is the first of its kind in Paris.

Along with Artlogic, This is Cape Town and Le BHV Marais, other Partners have come on board to pilot this defining trade and export initiative. The South African Exhibition in Paris is proudly supported by Brand South Africa , the Department of Small Business Development , the Department of Arts and Culture, South African Tourism and the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency in South Africa.

Taking our brands into a large international retailing environment moves us closer to our audacious goal of ultimately securing permanent supply contracts between the brands and the store, as well as other buyers in Paris. These brands have been nurtured on home soil through the Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair and this trade and export opportunity is just one step in the pursuit of getting our high quality South African products, which we so love, into homes and stores all across the globe. This project will craft a progressive narrative around the South African artisanal design market, which is growing and thriving with a new audacity and vigour. – Mandla Sibeko, Director Artlogic

The main purpose of this first exhibition in Europe is to help and support South African designers in their international development. The European market is not the same as the South African market, therefore my role is to guide designers in understanding this new market that is available to them and accompany them throughout this beautiful journey ~ Julie Hatchuel, Director This is Cape Town

Event Overview

Opening Event: 14 June 2017

Open to Public: 14 June 2017

Closing: 31st July 2017

Location: Le BHV Marais, 52 rue de Rivoli, 75189, PARIS

Curators: Artlogic, BHV Marais and Julie Hatchuel-Bex.

Participating Brands

1. A Love Supreme

2. Ashanti Design

3. Ardmore

4. ASH Ceramics

5. Ballo

6. Bath Body Beard

7. Beach Cult

8. Butter Jewellery

9. Butter Pudding

10. Crystal Birch

11. Dear Rae

12. Evolution

13. Granadilla swim

14. Handmade by me

15. Hamethop

16. Henriette Botha

17. Klomp Ceramics

18. MaXhosa by Laduma

19. Lalesso

20. Lisa Frazer

21. Mamiwata

22. Margot Molineux

23. Merwe and Salt

24. Mevrou & Co

25. Mia Melange

26. Pichulik

27. RialHeim

28. Sealand

29. Selfi

30. Simon & Mary

31. Skermunkil

32. Thalia Strates

33. Thula Sindi

34. Umbala

35. Vogel

36. Vorster

37. Wiid Design

38. Wild Olive

39. Wolf & Maiden

40. Wren Design

41. Zana

42. Yswara

Proudly Supported by:

● Brand South Africa

● Department of Small Business Development

● Department of Arts and Culture

● South African Tourism

● Gauteng Growth and Development Agency ( GGDA)

Press Contact

Cassandra Twala

Artlogic

cassandra@artlogic.co.za

+27 (0)11 447 38 68

