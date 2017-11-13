Press release: Play Your Part TV series reflection

The Play Your Part television series has been on the air for two months every Saturday evening on SABC 2 at 6pm. The television series hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane has been well received, encouraging conversations on active citizenship, and has seen a rise of citizens going the extra mile to change people’s lives for the better across the country.

“The country is filled with citizens who are extraordinary, every shoot has been one that has left me reassured that we, as South Africans, truly care. It takes a village to raise a child and the village of active citizens in South Africa is astonishing. I have learnt amazing things and seen selfless acts from people #gettinginvolved and playing their part,” says Mabalane.

The Play Your Part television series was created firstly to align with Brand South Africa’s strategic vision of improving the country’s image and reputation amongst South Africans and secondly to showcase the collective impact of nation-building actions taken by citizens, which contribute to positively projecting South Africa to the world.

Brand South Africa’s GM: Marketing Sithembile Ntombela reflects on the series: “Throughout the series we have seen truly inspirational stories by the diverse citizens of the country. The young and old, private and public sectors, all getting involved in their local communities to change people’s lives for the better. Active citizenship has paved the way to positive development within communities.”

The series has 16 episodes still to be aired and a sneak peek of one of the episodes serves as a reminder of the amazing authentic stories still to be heard. The episode will include Brand South Africa’s CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Gift of the Givers Foundation founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and host Mabalane as they engage on:

• Being a Global South African through active citizenship;

• The journey of becoming the largest disaster relief organisation of African origin on the African continent – “Serve the people with kindness, be the best. It took five years to achieve what we have today,” says Dr Sooliman; and

• Nation Brand building through active citizenship – “The challenges we have today rely on us to play our part, beyond government intervention, as business and civil society,” says Dr Makhubela.

“We are immensely proud of the citizens who have and still will be showcased in the series as they continuously help to fly the country’s flag high – domestically and internationally – through their initiatives, adds Ntombela.

Catch these and other stories at 6pm on Saturdays on SABC 2 and be inspired to play your part in creating a better South Africa.

