Play Your Part fulfills Mandela Day promise to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home

Following the Nelson Mandela Day activation on the 18 July 2017, Brand South Africa had committed to donating 150 Abelia Grandiflora plants to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home for the purpose of renovating the garden. Today, 14 September 2017, the Play Your Part team made their way to the Home to surprise each child with an Abelia Grandiflora plant.

Nelson Mandela International Day commemorates the lifetime of service Nelson Mandela gave to South Africa and the world. Eight years later since the launch of Mandela day, it has gained momentum, with worldwide support from citizens of all races and ages, playing their part.

Part of the Nelson Mandela Day promise is to remind every citizen that no matter how small your action, Mandela Day is about changing the world for the better, just as Nelson Mandela did every day and that citizens need to make every day a Mandela Day.

Deputy Principal Ms Linah Ramonyai said, “We are very happy that the Play Your Part team returned to surprise the children with these plants, we truly appreciate the support and we promise to look after the plants. Our children love gardening and this is an added bonus to their daily activity”.

Brand South Africa’s Activation Manager, Ms Rabia Metedad said, “Play Your Part is pleased to be reiterating its objective to continuously play its part on a daily basis. Today’s activation was to remind the little ones that we haven’t forgotten them and we encourage everyone to play their part.”

“Do whatever it is you can, no matter how small even just spending time with the children is enough because it shows them that they are loved”, concludes Ms Ramonyai

And the children said, “Yeah!!!!!! Thank you, Play Your Part!”

