Play Your Part Statement on Mrs Madzonga

Johannesburg – Thursday, 05th July 2018 – Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation. Its aim is to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

The domestic mandate is channelled through various collaborations and mainly its nationwide programme Play Your Part. The Play Your Part programme is created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of the nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change by getting involved.

Through the programme, active citizens are on-boarded as Play Your Part Ambassadors through a rigorous vetting model. These ambassadors are given information about Play Your Part and a code of conduct. Once this is done a process of formally signing them on takes place which serves as a re-enforcement that one agrees and is aligned with the values of the programme.

Mrs Khosi Madzonga who was recently appointed as a Play Your Part Ambassador, has been removed from the Play Your Part programme as an Ambassador. This follows reports in the media that Mrs Madzonga, used unacceptable language in communicating with a journalist on alleged claims about her lifestyle. Brand South Africa does not condone the use of vulgar, homophobic and malicious language used by any citizen.

The Ambassador code of conduct dictates; “If an appointed Ambassador does not promote and represent the organisation in a positive manner or in a way not consistent with a respectable company image, the Ambassador will be subject to termination at Brand South Africa’s discretion”.

“Mrs Madzonga has therefore been found to be in breach of our code of conduct. Play Your Part is centered around doing good for the benefit of communities and to maintain a positive image and reputation for the country at large. When we on-board Play Your Part Ambassadors, it is to celebrate and recognise their role in contributing to the betterment of the Nation. It is imperative that we all portray a positive image in every action we take”, said Brand South Africa’s GM: Marketing Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

Brand South Africa encourages all citizens to continue doing good and to encourage others to start doing something.