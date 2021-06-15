OwnYourHustle: Brand South Africa Celebrates 10th “Play Your Part” Anniversary with new Initiative for Secondary Schools





Brand South Africa is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its “Play Your Part” movement with a new programme aimed at high school learners.

The initiative called #OwnYourHustle encourages innovative thinking, active citizenry, and entrepreneurship amongst the Class of 2021/2022 to build a community of learners who are go-getters, self-starters, and big dreamers while plating an active role in their communities – one of the pillars of the Play Your Part movement and an extension of its schools programme.

“The Play Your Part schools program has been running for over 4 years and is South Africa’s leading schools’ program for high school learners in disadvantaged areas,” says Sithembile Ntombela – Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing. “However, South Africa currently has the highest Youth Unemployment rate in the world, and as custodians of the nation brand, that is a concern for us, especially in a country filled with so much talent and passion.”

“With the #OwnYourHustle programme, we will provide a platform of opportunity for learners’ practical entrepreneurial skills, sound financial literacy and applicable workplace skills to make a significant impact on the world,” she says.

Ntombela continues to say how the programme will leverage on the already established message of entrepreneurship with learners and encourage them to create new age businesses, which, “will contribute towards job creation, promote a socially active young community and build pride and patriotism amongst young South Africans.”

To be part of the #OwnYourHustle programme, learners need to dial *134*6562# to get started. The leading school in the province with the highest registrations stand a chance to win a prize.

