MEDIA INVITE: SOUTH AFRICA-KENYA TRADE AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS FORUM

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host the South Africa-Kenya Trade and Investment Business Forum in Pretoria tomorrow. President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the forum, which is aimed at increasing and diversifying levels of bilateral trade and investment between South Africa and Kenya. Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event:

DATE : Tuesday, 23 November 2021

TIME : 09:00 (Business Forum)

14:00 (Presidential Address)

VENUE : Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Meiring Naude Rd, Brummeria, Pretoria

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Fikile Majola the business forum is meant to encourage the private sector from both countries to explore and discuss opportunities for future partnership and investment in different sectors.

“South Africa has identified Kenya as a strategic partner given its geo-political location and influence within the East Africa region. Kenya is also strategic in its relative economic size and abundance of trade and investment opportunities and its importance within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the East African Community (EAC),” says Majola.

