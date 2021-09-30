JOB CREATION AND ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL BE THE CORNERSTONE OF SOUTH AFRICA’S PARTICIPATION IN THE EXPO 2020 IN DUBAI

Cabinet has announced South Africa’s participation at the EXPO2020 Dubai that will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. The theme of this year’s Expo is “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity”.

EXPO2020 will provide the country with an opportunity to showcase its vast and diverse array of economic, cultural and tourism opportunities to the world. This world class investment platform is regarded as the oldest and largest international event on the planet.​

Team South Africa comprising of government departments, private organisations, businesses, educational institutions and media representatives will be led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. The delegation aims to showcase South Africa to almost 190 nations and organisations around the world that will gather at the EXPO2020.

South Africa’s participation at the Expo is aimed at further reviving the economy, finding sustainable ways to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating opportunities for inclusive growth. Team South Africa will focus the conversation on job creation and economic growth, under the theme: “Think South Africa, Think Opportunity.”

South Africa as a participating country will showcase its value proposition at the South African pavilion, situated at the Opportunity District, and promote trade and investment, promoting world class innovative technologies, creative arts, tourism, sports and its unique cultural diversity.

Start-up businesses representing the financial tech, creatives, health tech, Agro-processing, circular economy, green energy and other sectors will travel to the Expo to connect with global investors to unlock business opportunities. Team South Africa will also put more emphasis on agriculture and global business services, the mining, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing sectors – all key creators of jobs that fuel economic growth.

The aim is to give investors and visitors a true experience of what South Africa offers through virtual exhibitions that will enable visitors to engage with companies in virtual discussions. The drive is to turn the conversation about South Africa’s story into potential business opportunities.

For Team South Africa’s offerings to support the 6 month programme that includes Sports, Arts, Culture and Tourism, Trade and Investment, SMME’s and Innovation and Technology, visit the South Africa Expo 2020 website on http://southafricaexpo2020.co.za/ or email to Expo2020@thedtic.gov.za

For more information from the host country on the EXPO2020 activities, including the Opening Ceremony taking place today at 17:25 CAT visit: www.expo2020dubai.com

