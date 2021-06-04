EASE OF DOING BUSINESS: SOUTH AFRICA’S GLOBAL COMPETIVENESS IN FOCUS WEBINAR





Johannesburg, Friday 04 June 2021– Brand South Africa and Invest SA through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition(dtic) as well as in collaboration with GCIS and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 08 June 2021 to unpack the 2021 World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index.

The Index provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies and selected cities at the sub-national and regional level. By gathering and analysing comprehensive quantitative data to compare business regulation environments across economies and over time, doing business encourages economies to compete towards more efficient regulation as well as offering measurable benchmarks for reform.

South Africa was added to the index in 2008 where it secured its place in the top 50. The index is coming at a time were world economies are being challenged by COVID-19 worldwide.

The webinar under the theme Ease of Doing Business: South Africa’s Global Competiveness in Focus, will highlight the on-going successes of South Africa’s National reform efforts and unveil the newly launched Doing Business and Investment promotion website.

Panellists include; Commissioner Rory Voller from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), Dr Rebone, Mr. Mark Kingon from South African Revenue Service (SARS), Adv. Toto Fiduli from the South African Council for The Architectural Profession (SACAP) and Ms. Amolemo Mothagae from City of Joburg amongst others.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday 08th June 2021

Time: 14:00pm – 16:30pm

Register here: https://lnkd.in/dDG73kb

For enquires or request for interviews please contact:

Ms Ntombi Ntanzi ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com 064 890 6819 or

Ms Mmemme Mogotsi mmemme@gcis.gov.za