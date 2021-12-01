Job Title: Director – Corporate Services – 24 months fixed term contract

Department: Corporate Services

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Salary: R1 855 935, 00 (TCTC) Negotiable

Paterson Level: E3

Job purpose

Responsible for leading and managing the Corporate Services (CS) division (Human Resources, Information Technology and Planning) to ensure the provision of efficient and effective services to Brand South Africa in accordance with legislative and statutory requirements in order to support the delivery of the organisational goals contained in the strategic and annual performance plans.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management, Business Management or equivalent.

Post-graduate degree in management, e.g. MBA (will be an added advantage)

10 years’ management experience of which 8 years should have been in senior management level.

Experience in a service-oriented or consulting organisation .

Experience in managing the organisation’s Strategic Planning and Performance Monitoring will be an added advantage.

Knowledge and/or working experience in the management and administration of Corporate Services.

Knowledge of budgeting and cost control procedure.

Knowledge and working experience in the applications of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) and the Treasury Regulations, Companies Act, Governance Report- King 3.

Thorough knowledge of HR, and IT laws and strategies (e.g. training legislation, labour laws, access to information, security).

Interpreting financial statements (balance sheet, spot errors and misallocations, do a gap analysis).

Key Performance Areas:

1. Strategic Leadership and Management.

Provides strategic direction and leadership within Corporate Services.

Contributes substantively to Brand South Africa’s strategy, planning and reporting processes.

Contributes towards good governance.

Plans and oversees the drafting and formulation of the Brand South Africa’ strategic and annual performance plans.

Develops and formulates overall CS divisional strategic and annual performance plans which comprise of the following portfolios:

Human Capital;

Information Technology; and

Planning

Develops overall corporate policies and/or proposals within the related field and recommends and presents these to the Board for approval.

2. Operational Management.

Oversees and directs the rendering of efficient and effective CS support to Brand South Africa business operations.

Manages CS operational performance, operations processes, policies, laws, procedures and guidelines.

Complies and properly adheres to relevant legislations and statutory requirements.

Develops and implements systems/tools for the execution, monitoring and completion of projects in different business units both locally and internationally.

Prepares, manages and monitors the capital and operational budget of the CS division.

Ensures the effective and efficient budgetary cost control.

3. People Management.

Effectively leads and manages the CS division by maintaining a motivated team to deliver on Brand South Africa strategy within the allocated budget.

Promotes a culture and practices that reflect the Brand South Africa values and encourages good performance.

Determines human resource requirements taking into consideration operational needs, skills scarcity and retention capability.

Manages staff and administer the performance management system for the organisation.

Develops and leads a transformation programme of the Brand South Africa aligned with the objectives of the Employment Equity (EE) Act

Participate in the recruitment and selection of individuals according to job requirements, EE targets and guidelines

4. Stakeholder Relations

• Establishes and maintains appropriate stakeholder relations with the Executive Authority.

• Interact with SCM to ensure SLAs have been met and contracts managed appropriately

5. Quality Assurance & Management.

Ensure quality reporting of the statutory documents such as quarterly reports, annual reports and strategic plans to the Executive Authority.

Required Skills, Competencies and Attributes:

Business performance measurement (strategic, operational and financial)

Budgeting

MS office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Visio)

Policy formulation

Presentation skills

Strategy development

Resource planning and allocation

Reporting and monitoring

Leadership

Meticulous

Big picture thinking with appreciation for detail

Business Writing Skills

Team player

Attention to detail

Brand South Africa is committed to ensuring and maintaining workplace diversity and the attainment of employment equity, having due regard to qualifications and appropriate experience. Please include certified copies of ID, and qualifications not older than (6) six months and contact details of at least 3 referees.

Brand South Africa encourages applications from people with disabilities , as well as African males, Coloured males and females, Indian males and females, White males and females.

The closing date for applications is 10 December 2021.

Email CV’s to: recruitment@brandsouthafrica.com

For enquiries please contact: Ms Lesedi Khalo on (011) 483 0122

If you have not heard from us within three months, please consider your application unsuccessful.