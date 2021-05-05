DEPUTY MINISTER IN THE PRESIDENCY, THEMBI SIWEYA TO HOST TRAILBLAZERS

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect not only on the local economy but on the progress in upskilling young people in preparation for a digitised future. The solutions may be closer, and fresher than we anticipate. The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Thembi Siweya is set to host a delegation of young, African Trailblazers excelling in sports, arts and literature, at the Union Buildings on Thursday 6 May 2021.

The purpose of the session is to celebrate prominent young people’s talent and explore possible collaborations with government. The National Development Plan (NDP) calls for all of us to build a better Africa and the World. These young people have already shown that they have the potential to carry the baton and catapult Africa to greater heights

The session is also intended to kick-start Africa Month and position the youth at the centre of Africa’s development.

Brand South Africa will, through its Play Your Part programme partner with the Deputy Minister in the Presidency and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation for the session, to promote a culture of active citizenry among the youth as we combine efforts to raise up and inspired a renewed Africa.

The rising stars include the renowned Praise Poet, Masinga Xivambu, who once ushered President Ramaphosa to Parliament for the State of the Nation Address; Simthandile Tshabalala, the award-winning young golfer, an emerging Author, Angel Mkhawana.

Details are as follows:

Date: 06 May 2021

Venue: Office 216, East Wing, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Time: 11:00

NB: Members of the media are advised to communicate their confirmation and Identity Numbers in advance for access to the Union Buildings.

To confirm your attendance, please contact Mr Phetole Rampedi on 066 0446362 or email Phetole@dpme.gov.za.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Lawrence Ngoveni on 0828243060 or email Lawrence.ngoveni@dpme.gov.za.

To join the conversation online, follow: #PlayYourPartSA #NDP2030 #Khawuleza #Backtoschool

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.