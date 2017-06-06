Conversations on Nation Brand alignment to be held

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, will host various stakeholders at the Gauteng Investment Centre on Thursday 08 June 2017 as part of its workshop to build South Africa’s competitiveness and a cohesive image of the South African Nation Brand.

Johannesburg, Tuesday 06 June 2017 – The workshop conversations aim to enable stakeholders to assess their role in contributing towards building the Nation Brand and how existing efforts to build a cohesive Nation Brand can be further strengthened.

Brand South Africa continuously works with stakeholders around the country on an ongoing basis to bring these conversations, as it is imperative that all stakeholders understand how they can work together to position South Africa as a competitive investment, tourism and business destination.

Ms Toni Gumede, Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relationship Manager: Government asserts that; “the Nation Brand alignment workshops are a critical part of achieving coordinated and coherent manner of presenting the country. This year we aim to further drive these conversations to all stakeholders, making it inclusive and diverse with the core message, to build a strong Nation Branding.”

Topics for this Gauteng session will include “the importance of building a sustainable brand” presented by Mr Bob Mabena and a case study on Nation Brand alignment presented by the Gauteng office of the Premier.

Participants will also engage in the Nation Brand Masterclass and site tour of the Gauteng Investment Centre.

Media is invited to participate in the workshop as follows:

Date : Thursday 08 June 2017

Time : 08h00 -16h00

Venue : Gauteng Investment Centre, The Place,

1 Sandton Dr, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196

RSVPS/Enquiries : Ntombi Ntanzi

Email ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number 081 7041488

Brand South Africa will also be able to facilitate any requests for interviews.

Follow the conversation on #SANationBrand