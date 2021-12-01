Job Title: Chief Financial Officer – 24 Months Fixed Term Contract

Department: Finance

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Salary negotiable: R1 855.935. 00 (TCTC per annum) Negotiable

Paterson Level: E3

JOB PURPOSE:

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is expected to participate in the development and implementation of the entity’s strategy. In addition, develop and promote a system of good financial management.

To achieve the above, at least the following should be performed:

maintain a close liaison with the accounting officer and the management team;

respond to changing needs for financial information and advice;

make a contribution to the financial aspects of the strategic planning process;

develop and maintain procurement practices that are fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Post BCom in Accounting or equivalent (minimum).

CA (SA) Honours in Accounting or financial management (will be an added advantage)

10 years’ experience at CFO level within the public and private sector

Knowledge of financial and management accounting and tax

Knowledge of Supply Chain Management framework

Knowledge of PFMA, IFRS, Treasury Regulations, GRAP, GAAP, Income Tax Act and other statutory requirements.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS:

Participate in the development of Brand South Africa strategic plans. Contribute input into the overall conceptualisation and development of the Brand South Africa strategic plan and supporting annual performance plan

2. Develop, implement, and manage the risk management process.

Support in the development, implementation and monitoring the risk management process and plan that supports the Brand South Africa strategy.

3. Planning and Organising

Oversee the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial and Supply Chain Management (SCM) reports (on content, financial and staffing, etc.).

4. Performance monitoring

Quarterly evaluation of the implementation of the strategy benchmarked against the approved budget.

Manage the performance of the budget and ensure that the business plan targets are fully consistent with Brand South Africa business strategy.

Monthly and quarterly management accounting (analysis of financials with a view to inform management decisions).

Effective, efficient, and economic use of resources that supports the budgeting processes.

5. Overseeing the budgeting process that supports the overall Brand South Africa

strategy.

Develop and consolidate the 03 year and annual budgets that supports the overall Brand South Africa Strategic Plan and business plan.

6. Compliance and governance

Ensure adherence to PFMA, Treasury Regulations, Trust Deed, King 4 and protocol for governance in the public sector.

Ensure sound internal control environment. Auditor General South Africa (AGSA) internal control checklist, Internal Audit (IA) reports, AGSA reports.

Maintain working relationship with ARCO, Internal Auditors, Chief Risk Officer and AGSA – accuracy and completeness of required submissions timeously.

Performance management of relevant supplier relations and the specs for supplier relations management and contributing to the SLAs.

Ensure structured and regular engagement with the Executive Authority counterpart.

Support Brand South Africa team members by providing capacity and information when needed.

Plan, evaluate, analyse and consolidate input related to Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) financial planning processes: Estimate of National Expenditure, Brand South Africa budget, ensure that budget structures and general ledger codes are aligned to Brand South Africa strategic plan and business plan.

Ensure that the internal control system(s) is in place: to prevent unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and irregular expenditure.

Develop and/or improve on accounting and operational policies and procedures, with a view to comply with Public Financial Management Act (PFMA), general accepted accounting principles, Auditor General’s circulars-11.

Ensure Brand South Africa asset management is in compliance with Treasury regulations (GRAP, GAAP).



7. Financial and Supply Chain Management

• Ensuring sound and controlled financial management systems.

• Revenue, assets and liability management; expenditure management; investment management; cash and banking management.

• Overseeing, monitoring and reporting on the implementation of supply chain that is fair, equitable and transparent and at a cost-effective manner.

• Ensuring an effective and adequate Supply Chain Management system.

• Demand management, Acquisition management, Logistics management.

• Contract management and SCM performance reporting.

8. Reporting

Ensure timely, accurate and complete reports as follows:

Monthly management reports.

Quarterly management reports.

National Treasury quarterly templates.

National Treasury annual templates.

MTEF and ENE chapters.

Unaudited AFS.

Audited AFS.

9. Staff management and development

Delegate work assignments and tasks to appropriate individuals,

providing sufficient direction so desired business outcomes can be

achieved.

achieve work objectives and improve performance and skills.

Staff development, motivation, and training.

Recruit and select respective staff.

Required Technical Skills, Competencies and Attributes:

Knowledge of good governance

General knowledge of broader political, economic and social environment

Advanced MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Accounting, Asset and payroll packages

Policy Development

Budgeting

Conflict management

Line management

Negotiation skills

Planning skills

Analytical skills

Corporate Governance

Decision-making

Assertiveness

Attention to detail/Accuracy

Honesty and Integrity

Follow through

Decisiveness

Service oriented

Brand South Africa is committed to ensuring and maintaining workplace diversity and the attainment of employment equity, having due regard to qualifications and appropriate experience. Please include certified copies of ID, and qualifications not older than (6) six months and contact details of at least 3 referees.

Brand South Africa encourages applications from people with disabilities , as well as African males, Coloured males and females, Indian males and females, White males and females.

The closing date for applications is 10 December 2021.

Email CV’s to: recruitment@brandsouthafrica.com

For enquiries please contact: Ms Lesedi Khalo on (011) 483 0122.

If you have not heard from us within three months, please consider your application unsuccessful.