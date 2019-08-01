Call for Nominations for Members to Serve on the Board of Trustees of Brand South Africa

The President of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, hereby invites nominations for candidates to serve as trustees on the Brand South Africa Trust.

Brand South Africa is a Schedule 3A public entity and a Trust established in terms of the Trust Property Control Act, No. 57 of 1988 to develop and implement proactive and co-ordinated marketing, communication and reputation management strategies for South Africa. The ultimate aim is to make a contribution towards economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and social cohesion by encouraging local and foreign direct investment, tourism and trade through the promotion of the Nation Brand.

Requirements:

The trustees of Brand South Africa should have leadership qualities and be committed to the primary object and mandate of Brand South Africa. They must possess knowledge and expertise in: board responsibilities (including fiduciary duties), marketing, communications, tourism, investment promotion, research and development, law, risk management, finance, corporate governance, business management, reputation management and any other marketing-related area. Nominated persons must be citizens and ordinarily residents in the Republic of South Africa and be representative of the race, gender and geographic composition of the Republic.

Disqualification:

The following persons are not eligible to be appointed to the Board of Brand South Africa: unrehabilitated insolvent person; person removed from an office of trust on account of misconduct; and person convicted of an offence within South Africa and abroad, other than an offence committed prior to 27 April 1994 associated with political objectives.

Terms and Conditions:

The term of office for Board members is three (3) years effective from date of appointment by the President and may be appointed for a further term(s).

Nominations Particulars:

Nominations should be in writing and must contain the following information:

• Full name, address and telephone number(s) of the nominating person or organisation.

• Full name, identity number, address and telephone number(s) of the nominee.

• Signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

• A declaration by the nominee that he/she is qualified to serve as a Trustee in terms of the Trust Property Control Act, No. 57 of 1988.

• A motivation for the appointment of the nominee to the Board of the Brand SA (maximum:1 page).

• A short Curriculum Vitae of the nominee (maximum: 2 pages) covering the following areas: the nominee’s full name, ID number, race, gender, contact address, telephone numbers, qualification(s), experience, knowledge and skills, names and contact details of at least two referees.

• Certified copy of the South African ID.

• Certified copies of the qualifications.

Prior to their appointment, qualifying candidates will be subjected to a process of verifying their qualifications and vetting in respect of criminal records.

The closing date for the submission of nominations is Friday, 16 August 2019.

Nominations must be sent to: sifison@brandsouthafrica.com. Physical Address: 103 Central Street, Houghton, Johannesburg. Postal address: Director: Governance, Legal & Board Secretariat. ATTENTION: Adv. Sifiso S. Nyoni, Brand South Africa, P.O. Box 87168, Houghton 2041.

For Enquiries: Ms Twitwi Rasebopye: 011 483 0122/ 011 712 5000