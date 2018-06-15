Brand South Africa’s Domestic Perceptions Research wins two awards at the Southern African Market Research Association (SAMRA)

Johannesburg, Friday 15 June 2018 – Brand South Africa in collaboration with its domestic perceptions research agencies, African Response and MarkData, are proud to announce to have won two awards at the annual Southern African Market Research Association (SAMRA) conference.

SAMRA is a non-profitable marketing research organisation that seeks to fulfil its objectives of growing the marketing research, social research, and opinion polling research industry and to enhance quality and professionalism in the sector.

Their paper, “A social segmentation model of the diverse and complex South African society,” received both the Kantar Innovation award, and the Best Overall Paper awards in Durban, on the 13th of June. The foundational issue, the fundamental question, that precedes or underlies reflections on the development of a segmentation model for the South African society, relates to broad questions of nationhood, factors that influence both its making and un-making, how it is constituted through what people do, while acknowledging that how they do it, can also be the source of a nation’s un-doing.

After extensive preparatory work the partners developed a segmentation model that identify ten broad behavior groups in South African society. Interestingly enough, none of the groups are dominated by any specific race, or traditional classification. This means that the behavior groups and underlying segmentation model shows the extent to which South Africans have much in common when it comes to values, attitudes, behaviors, and perceptions of ourselves as a nation.

A brief introduction of the paper takes focus on the interrogation of nationhood and identity, or in simple terms – the Who We Are, and the Who Are We?, as a South African nation.

“A nation is a soul, a spiritual principle. Two things, which in truth are but one, constitute this soul or spiritual principle. One lies in the past, one in the present. One is the possession in common of a rich legacy of memories; the other is present-day consent, the desire to live together, the will to perpetuate the value of the heritage that one has received in an undivided form… The nation, like the individual, is the culmination of a long past of endeavours, sacrifice and devotion. Of all cults, that of the ancestors is the most legitimate, for the ancestors have made us what we are.” – Homi K. Bhabha

“Congratulations to the entire team. We are delighted to receive these awards for the work we do in order to understand our evolving nation, and national/brand identity better. To be acknowledged by the research industry through these awards, means that we are heading in the right direction with our domestic perceptions research programme. Through it we aim to understand the diverse and complex South African society we live in, in order to confidently communicate to both local and global audiences,” said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Research, Dr Petrus De Kock.

During 2017 Brand South Africa implemented a new comprehensive Domestic Perceptions Research project encompassing both quantitative and qualitative elements. These include an annual national omnibus survey, monthly online/mobile surveys, focus groups, and in-depth interviews. The programme delivers 6000 research records per year allowing for robust data on which to base analysis, advice, and feedback to civil society, government, business, and international stakeholders.

Brand South Africa continues to make the nation proud as an award-winning organisation. The organisation has been acknowledged by diverse industries such as the SAMRA, the Loeries, and Marklives.com for its work in marketing the South African Nation Brand.

