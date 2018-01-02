2018: a year to nurture opportunities for growth

A New Year message from Brand South Africa’s CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

A new year always ushers in a sense of renewal – a renewal of purpose and collective commitment to excellence in strengthening our country, accordingly helping to build a more resilient Nation Brand.

For all of us, 2018 brings opportunities for forgiveness, tolerance and unity. As we close the pages of 2017 and turn the opening chapter of this brand new year, we have much that gives us hope. In our journey as a nation we have accomplished a great deal, however there is so much more to be done.

As a collective, we in Brand South Africa, together with government, business and civil society need to strengthen our collaborative efforts to ensure that we get back on our development trajectory of improving the climate for investment and business expansion, which consequently translates into conducive conditions for economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

There are encouraging indications that 2018 will be a year of continued positive transformation for South Africa and its people. The confidence of local and international investors remains high as attested by various reputable international investment bodies.

According to the 2017 World Bank’s Africa Competitiveness Report, South Africa is positioned at No.2 in the Africa Competitiveness Report, which sees the country’s global ranking for 2016-17 improved by nine places – from 56 in the 2014-15 47 out of 138 countries worldwide.

South Africa also ranks No.4 in the most attractive investment destination in Africa, based on the growth factor of the gross domestic product (GDP), ease of doing business in the country and significant population, according to the 2016-2017 Africa Investment Index 2016 by Quantum Global Research Lab.

The recently released 2017 Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance states that South Africa ranks No.6 of 54 African countries for its quality of governance, with the 2017 Ernst and Young Attractiveness Programme indicating that South Africa continues to be the top Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination in Sub-Saharan Africa and in 2017 attracted the bulk of FDI projects destined for the continent with a share of 20.6%, Egypt at 11.7%, Morocco at 12%, Nigeria at 7.5%, and Kenya at 5.9%.

South Africa’s reputation ranks 45 out of 71 countries and is among the BRICS countries, positioned in 3rd place with Brazil and India in first and second place respectively, reports the 2017 Country RepTrak® study conducted by Reputation House. With these indicators comes the firm resolution to achieve desired results and meet deliverables, for

the past year has seen us make momentous decisions that have set the nation on a new direction.

This year let us promise ourselves that we will maintain a positive attitude throughout the year – whatever the challenges. I envision a South Africa where we exhibit values and attitudes that foster peace and goodwill – a country where citizens are actively involved in their communities, and most of all, a nation that is deepening its democratic dispensation and strengthening its systems of governance.

Let us nurture opportunities and possibilities for progress and new achievements for ourselves, our families, our communities and our country.

As we look ahead to a year of greater opportunities and unity, let me wish you and your families a peaceful, prosperous and happy New Year.

