Press release: Brand South Africa and United Nations launch UN Day exhibition

Brand South Africa and the United Nations will be hosting a six-month exhibition on how the UN helped end apartheid.

Johannesburg, Wednesday 18 October 2017 – Brand South Africa will be joining hands with the United Nations in South Africa to host a six months exhibition at the Apartheid museum from the 19 October 2017-31 April 2018.

The exhibition will be launched prior to the UN Day, which is on the 24 October 2017, with the sole purpose of educating South Africans as well as the International communities about the contributions made by the UN in assisting South Africa to fight against apartheid and achieve its liberation.

South Africa was one of the original 51 founding members of the UN, which came into existence on 24 October 1945. Since its inception, the membership of the Organisation has grown to 193 States. In South Africa, the UN is committed to enhancing the performance and impact of the UN system in contributing to the development of South Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, Brand South Africa’s GM: Stakeholder, Ms Mpumi Mabuza said; “Brand South Africa will get an opportunity to be part of the consolidation, commemoration, and preservation of the historical memory of the country’s apartheid and the role played by the UN”

This exhibition will also enjoy a life beyond its six months as it is envisioned that it will travel to other countries. The exhibition will be one that tells a historical but also contemporary story through the use of audio-visual.

“It is, imperative that South Africans are reminded that the country’s freedom is attributed to many other African nations whose role in supporting South Africa through its dark days led towards its found liberation, we look forward to the exhibition and call on all citizens to come share and engage”, concludes Ms Mabuza.

