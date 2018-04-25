Brand South Africa Statement

Johannesburg, Tuesday 24th April 2018 – Following allegations reported through the Brand South Africa whistle-blowing facility, the CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, in consultation with the Board of Brand South Africa, has decided to take leave of absence to allow for a proper investigation into the allegations.

An independent 3rd party service provider has been appointed to carry out an investigation. The Chairperson of the Brand South Africa Board, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama commented that “The Board wishes to emphasise the principle that all parties against whom allegations have been made remain innocent, until proven otherwise through a fair process. The Board will ensure the integrity of the process, and that good Governance prevails.”

Dr Kingsley Makhubela said that, “In the interest of good Governance and transparency of the process, I have decided that all parties, including the investigation would benefit best, if I was to take leave of absence, whilst the investigation takes place.”

The Brand South Africa Chief Financial Officer, Ms Nadine Thomas will step in as Acting CEO with immediate effect until the investigation is completed.

