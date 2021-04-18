Brand South Africa responds to allegations

Brand South Africa’s response to challenges facing the organisation

[Johannesburg, South Africa, April, 16, 2021]. Brand South Africa notes the coverage by the City Press newspaper and responds as follows:

Brand South Africa will not be drawn into a discussion about ongoing internal matters with the media.

As such, the organisation is not at liberty to disclose ongoing internal matters in the media.

There are numerous management and governance structures within Brand South Africa that address any issues the organisation may be facing at any time. The media is not one such platform.

Integrity at Brand South Africa

We are governed by the strict laws, policies and regulations of the land to do the right thing regardless

of whether it is popular or not. We act according to the prescribed code of ethics and we respect our responsibilities and accountabilities. We act with discretion and refrain from gossip and speculation.

