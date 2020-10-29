Brand South Africa partners with the Durban Walk Project

29 OCTOBER 2020 – Johannesburg, – On Friday, 30 October 2020 Brand South Africa, will close off Mental Health Awareness Month through a partnership with The Durban Walk Project, to raise awareness and funds for mental health issues faced by South Africans. This is an especially important initiative amidst the COVID19 pandemic and the effects of the national lockdown.

The Durban Walk Project was established by Ricardo Neiva and Jason Du. The initiative is a two weeks’ journey that is 636 km from Johannesburg to Durban, to promote awareness around mental health, suicide prevention and healthy living. The team aims to walk 40-70 kilometers per day. They will depart on the 30th of October 2020, from 55 Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg.

“The collaboration is part of Brand South Africa’s efforts to encourage active citizenship and contribute to the overall wellness of the nation. We strongly believe in celebrating citizens who strive for a better South Africa. In addition, we also know that a healthy society adds to the prosperity of the country” says Pumeza Ceza, Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager for Civil Society.

Other partners include the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) and South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) who will be the recipients of the funds raised through the programme. According to SADAG, South Africa’s suicide rate averages 17.2 per 100 000 (8% of all deaths) and this relates only to deaths reported by academic hospitals. The real figure may be much higher. Suicide is the second most common cause of death among young people worldwide especially due to mental illnesses and is most common among vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Brand South Africa welcomes the opportunity to empower South Africans about mental health issues and thus reduce any stigma around people struggling with mental health.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and Brand_SA on twitter for regular updates.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

For more information on Play Your Part, log on to www.playyourpart.co.za or like facebook.com/PlayYourPart and follow @PlayYourPartSA on twitter for regular updates.

