Press release: Brand South Africa and partners improving literacy in Western Cape

Brand South Africa partners with Bidvest Rally to Read and Barefoot No More to improve literacy and education in the Western Cape.

Johannesburg, Monday 16 October 2017 – Brand South Africa in partnership with Bidvest Rally to Read and Barefoot No More, will once again rally to the Western Cape to contribute to national efforts in improving literacy and education in the Province.

Rally to Read is an initiative that was originally launched by the McCarthy Motor Group and is now organised by Bidvest to help improve education in rural South Africa. Every year, Rally to Read travels across ten school districts, in nine provinces to distribute reading and educational resources to disadvantaged schools. On Saturday, 21 October 2017 Brand South Africa will collaborate with the teams to Play their Part in the education space.

Over the years the Rally to Read has had a positive impact on the lives of many communities and schools:

• Over R91-million raised for rural education

• 1025 – schools have been on the programme since 1998

• 179 – rallies have been executed to date, covering all parts of rural South Africa (1998 – 2016)

• 54 – Different areas/school clusters have been supported

• 18 – Series of Rallies have been completed

“Our partnership with the initiative is in recognition of the teachers for their hard work towards improving education. We all need to play our part and every little contribution has a progressive impact on the future of our children and the country”, said Brand South Africa’s Strategic Relationship for Business, Mr George Khoza.

