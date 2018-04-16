Brand South Africa to host a Nation Brand toolkit engagement

Brand South Africa in partnership with the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and the Nelson Mandela Foundation will host the Marketing Metrics Masterclass with an objective of enhancing and understanding of the application of a range of mathematical and financial tools that can assist to formulate to plan and measure the results of strategic marketing efforts.

The engagement will be hosted on Wednesday 18 April 2018 at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The key speaker at this masterclass will be Prof Geoff Bick from UCT School of business.

“Brand South Africa is mandated to manage the country’s image and reputation and as such it continuously seeks to engage in public and private collaborations with an objective of strengthening relations and promoting cohesive approach when marketing Nation Brand internationally”, said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela

“The Marketing Association of South Africa is therefore ideal as it encourages the development and education of Marketers which enhance the skills of South Africans in the marketing profession”, adds Ms Ntombela.

